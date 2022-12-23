Legacy Amendment supports small grants to history organizations

The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced the newest recipients of 35 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $304,444 in 19 counties, including Morrison and Todd counties.

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council, Dec. 7.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

Local recipients of small grants ($10,000 and less) from the fiscal year 2023 October small grants include:

Friends of Linden Hill, Inc., Little Falls, $5,645 —To hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a general preservation needs assessment survey and long range collections preservation plan.

Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls, $3,000 — To improve public accessibility at the Charles Weyerhauser Museum and better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Todd County Historical Society, Long Prairie, $5,047 — To add 62 rolls of microfilmed Todd County newspapers to make these primary records more accessible to the public.

The Minnesota Historical Society received a legislative appropriation of $33.085 million for the 2022-2023 biennium, including funding for the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage (“Legacy”) Grants: $5.892 million for FY2022 and $7 million for FY2023.

Grants are available for history and historic preservation projects in two funding tiers. Small grants of $10,000 or less are awarded quarterly. The next small grant application deadlines are Jan. 13, 2023 and April 14, 2023. Large grants of more than $10,000 are offered once a year. All grants are administered through a competitive process using professional standards and criteria.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit www.mnhs.org/preserva tion/legacy-grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.