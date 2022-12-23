Read full article on original website
Bus driver takes the extra mile to bring holiday cheer to students
SAN ANTONIO – Waking up early to catch the bus to school is a drag for most students, that’s why a local school bus driver decided to get into the holiday spirit to bring cheer to riders. Patty Rowle is a dedicated bus driver for Northside ISD. During...
Owner offers $5,000 reward after French bulldogs went missing on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO – An owner is asking for your help after her two French bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve. Beefy and Frida, who are black and grey, escaped when the back gate was left open. Their owners are offering a $5,000 cash reward for the safe return of...
Children of slain man receive gift donations from the community
SAN ANTONIO - Six weeks ago, a shooting on the city's west side left six children, all under the age of 10, without their father heading into the holiday season. Monday, they were given several boxes of donated gifts - all in hopes of bringing them a little joy during a time of unfathomable sadness.
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
Local church groups team up to help the homeless on Christmas
SAN ANTONIO - The giving spirit of our community is on full display this Christmas as local church groups hit the streets to help all those without a warm home. Volunteers from the Church of Hope and Faith Bound Street Ministry served warm meals to the homeless. They have a...
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. On August 6, at 6:20 p.m., two suspects entered the Rack Room shoe store located at 5347 NW Loop 410 and stole multiple items. One of the suspects assaulted an employee causing injury. The suspects fled in a four-door silver Chevrolet Impala.
Look and feel your best with Lean Labs
You can start looking and feeling your best starting today. John Hawkins with Lean Labs MD and patient Jessica Villarreal are here with more.
Head to toe health with Optimal Feet
When shopping this holiday season don't forget to put your health first. Better health starts with your feet. Ed Derendorf with Optimal Feet with more on orthotics to help keep you going this season. Optimal Feet. 9815 IH-10 West. San Antonio, TX 78230. (210) 369-9353.
Residents escape Christmas Eve fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Residents were able to escape a blaze on Christmas Eve after their home caught fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Around 10:13 p.m. fire crews responded to the 300 Block of Elvira St for a reported structure fire. According to Batt Chief, when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.
Lion from the San Antonio Zoo predicts who could win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO – If you have your bets ready for the Valero Alamo Bowl you might want to reconsider because Axelle the lion from the San Antonio Zoo has already picked the potential winner. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that they left two boxes inside the...
San Antonio police looking for suspect who shot man in the back
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for whoever shot a 20-year-old man in the back just west of downtown. The shooting happened on South Cibolo St., near the I-35 and I-10 interchange. The victim told police he was shot by someone in a teal or light blue Ford focus.
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
Two pets rescued from fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - An apartment building on the city's northwest side was evacuated after a fire broke out in one of the upper units. The blaze happened at the Balcones Lofts Apartment building off Hillcrest Drive. Officials said the apartment suffered moderate damage. Thankfully, no one was in the unit,...
Police investigating shooting that left teen hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening, according to police. Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting near Hays and Hackberry St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with three bullet holes. Police said the teen had been taken to Downtown...
It will not be a cold New Year's Eve celebration this year
SAN ANTONIO - A weak cold front will slide across and give us a brief push to near freezing Tuesday morning followed by a slightly cooler afternoon compared to Monday. Otherwise, Wednesday into the weekend features a big warm up for warm weather fans. There will be a system approaching the area Thursday but as I see it now, best lift and moisture supply will reside in the eastern half of our viewing area. That means a slight rain chance for San Antonio, scattered in our eastern zone counties while the western half of the area sees very little.
Police are on the lookout for suspect who shot man outside Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he shot a man outside a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 15500 block of Vance Jackson at around 7:48 p.m. Police say that the suspect and the victim had an altercation that led to...
Robbery suspects arrested after attempt to steal safe from South Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects accused of trying to steal a safe from a South Side business are now behind bars, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Ave for a burglary of business. Police said they received a call that...
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 12:12 am, San Marcos police were dispatched to a reported disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. A caller reported a male identified as Kyle Lobo,...
Debunking retirement myths
Planning for retirement comes with a lot of truths and myths. In this morning’s "Money Wise Wednesday," the team at Davidson Capital Management are debunking some of those myths when it comes to planning for retirement. Davidson Capital Management, Inc. 8000 IH 10 W Suite 970. San Antonio, TX...
One person dead after alleged drunk driver causes crash on Christmas Day
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old driver was arrested on Christmas Day in connection to a crash that claimed one person’s life, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross. Police say the driver of a red SUV disregarded a red...
