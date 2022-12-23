Border Collie Becomes Unlikely Recycling Advocate After Picking Up More Than 1,000 Littered Plastic Bottles

Read full article on original website
Related
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new video
A golden retriever that was abandoned while pregnant has been given a new home in time for Christmas. Amber was severely malnourished and bleeding from sarcoptic mange when she was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.Once treated, she soon went into labour, with all eight puppies successfully delivered by emergency C-section. Because Amber was too weak to feed her pups, vets stepped up and fed the babies by hand to get them up to strength. This video shows Amber happily playing with her puppies before they all found new homes.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will helpPrincess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitGB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row
Cat Not Recognizing Fellow Feline After Returning From Vet Melts Hearts
A feline's sense of smell is 14 times stronger than a human's, so when a cat is gone for even a short time, its housemate won't recognize its altered scent.
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
Comments / 0