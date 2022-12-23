Read full article on original website
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin price went parabolic in thin trading volume. There are concerns about the utility of the platform. Filecoin price popped to the highest level since December 16 despite the rising risks of its utility. It rose to a high of $3.31, which was much higher than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Other storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj also rebounded.
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido price has made a spectacular recovery recently. Its total value locked has held steady at $5 billion. Lido price has defied gravity in the past few weeks as activity in its network holds steady. The LDO token was trading at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the highest it has been since December 16. It has risen by more than 22% from the lowest level this year.
1inch Network releases its Fusion upgrade: will 1inch rally higher?
1inch Network has announced the release of its Fusion upgrade. The upgrade is set to empower DeFi users to place orders with a specified price and time range. 1INCH is up by less than 1% today but could rally higher soon. 1inch Network’s Fusion upgrade is now live. The...
XRP tops $0.35 after Ripple Lab’s partnership with Palau
The Republic of Palau is working with Ripple Labs to explore the creation of a national stablecoin. XRP is up by more than 5% today and could rally higher soon. The total cryptocurrency market cap stands above $813 billion. Ripple Labs partners with the Republic of Palau. Cryptocurrency journalist Wu...
Santa delivers as Mirror and Anchor Protocol tokens surge
Mirror and Anchor Protocol prices went parabolic on Monday. The two tokens were some of the biggest players in Terra. Mirror Protocol (MIR) and Anchor Protocol (ANC) prices surged during the Christmas weekend as demand for the penny cryptos jumped. MIR jumped to a high of $0.245, which was about 171% above the lowest level last week. In the same period, Anchor jumped by more than 50%.
ACH soars by 6% as Alchemy Pay integrates its Fiat Onramp solution on Pear
Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp solution will be integrated into Pear. ACH is up by more than 6% today, outperforming the broader crypto market. The total crypto market cap remains above $800 billion. Alchemy Pay to integrate with Pear. The Alchemy Pay team announced a few hours ago that its...
Next-gen crypto Unicoin unveils free 10-year asset purchase option
Investors can deposit an amount of up to $2.5 million with Unicoin. Unicoin was created to address early coin volatility. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters. Next-generation asset-backed crypto Unicoin unveiled a new investment opportunity: a free 10-year option to buy its native coin at 20 cents per...
Persian Sea Shipping Lines announces token presale
The team collaborated with SolidProof to ensure trust among participants. The company has vast experience in the maritime industry with high potential for investors. Presale will launch on February 1 on the widely-used Unicrypt platform. Persian Sea Shipping Lines, a UAE-based shipping and logistics service provider, announced a token presale,...
