Fayette County, WV

Road Closures: Friday, December 23, 2022

By Logan Ross
 4 days ago

( WVNS ) — Slick conditions have caused road closures and delays on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Businesses and organizations closed on Friday, December 23, 2022

Make sure to check this article periodically throughout the day to stay aware of road closures in your area! All closures and reopens will be posted here as they come into the station!

Road Closures (by county)

Fayette County

  • According to WV 511, a tree that was blocking the roadway of Stanaford Road at Pine Hollow Road in Fayette County has been cleared.

Make sure to stick with 59News and the StormTracker59 Weather Team for the most up to date and accurate information in the area!

