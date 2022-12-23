ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

National Guard deployed to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Guard has arrived in Western New York to help with the emergency response to the historic storm hitting Western New York. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 50 National Guard soldiers were sent Friday evening to Buffalo and the surrounding areas that have been hammered by the blizzard.
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Commercial vehicle ban on I-90 in WNY, I-190 in effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced a commercial vehicle ban along a portion of the I-90 and the I-190 due to the winter storm. Commercial vehicles are banned on the I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania line and all of the I-190 until further notice.
Tips to stay warm and safe this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter has just begun, but the cold temperatures and the snow have us feeling a little chilly this season. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Western New York this weekend and with that storm, we can expect to see heavy snow and high winds.
NYS to open first legal pot dispensary by year's end

NEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan...
$32,000 pay raise proposed for state legislators

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State legislators are expected to vote later this week on whether to give themselves a $32,000 a year pay raise. It would make them the highest-paid state legislators in the country. A special session is expected as early as Thursday for this vote which...
