How to respond to suspect price gouging following the historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the dig out continues, elected leaders have been asked about reports of possible price gouging in Western New York, especially involving private plow contractors. Gov. Kathy Hochul said price gouging is illegal during an emergency situation and all reports will be fully investigated by the...
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the United States will continue into the week as people in Western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
National Guard deployed to WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Guard has arrived in Western New York to help with the emergency response to the historic storm hitting Western New York. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 50 National Guard soldiers were sent Friday evening to Buffalo and the surrounding areas that have been hammered by the blizzard.
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
'Storm for the ages': Gov. Hochul issues a State of Emergency
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Calling it a "storm for the ages," New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a statewide state of emergency as a powerful storm makes its way into Western New York this weekend. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. "We...
Live winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here are the latest updates as Buffalo and Western New York deal with a potentially historic winter storm this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This warning is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
First responders urge Western New Yorkers to stay home after seeing dozens stranded
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The once-in-a-generation storm wreaked havoc on Western New York, causing 10-foot waves and 80 mph hurricane-like wind gusts. The blasting and blanketing conditions — despite region-wide driving bans — left dozens stranded for hours and unleashed chaos on first responders. “Unnecessary travel from people...
Commercial vehicle ban on I-90 in WNY, I-190 in effect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority announced a commercial vehicle ban along a portion of the I-90 and the I-190 due to the winter storm. Commercial vehicles are banned on the I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the Pennsylvania line and all of the I-190 until further notice.
WNY grocery stores brace for winter storm, holiday rush
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New Yorkers race to get those last-minute items ahead of what experts are calling “a storm of the generation” and the holiday, shoppers are flooding the grocery stores with lines spanning halfway down the aisles. “You're trying to find cases of water,”...
Gas tax relief in WNY, across the state could end in the new year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Currently there are conversations happening in Albany that could affect New Yorkers in less than two weeks. As gas prices continue to fall across the U.S. and here in New York, state lawmakers have to move quickly to decide what to do with gas tax relief.
Tips to stay warm and safe this winter
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter has just begun, but the cold temperatures and the snow have us feeling a little chilly this season. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Western New York this weekend and with that storm, we can expect to see heavy snow and high winds.
New York State legislators pass bill making them nation's best-paid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators returned to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation’s best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary...
New York state passes bill banning the sale of animal-tested cosmetics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York is now the 10th state to ban the sales of cosmetics being tested on animals. Governor Kathy Hochul signed The New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act last week. This bill will forbid the sale of cosmetics being tested on animals, and require manufacturers to use...
Bill would give New York the nation's best-paid legislature
ALBANY, N.Y. — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to return to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a...
NYS to open first legal pot dispensary by year's end
NEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country's most lucrative. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan...
$32,000 pay raise proposed for state legislators
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State legislators are expected to vote later this week on whether to give themselves a $32,000 a year pay raise. It would make them the highest-paid state legislators in the country. A special session is expected as early as Thursday for this vote which...
