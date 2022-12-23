Read full article on original website
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
More than 100 Staten Islanders celebrate unity at joyful first day of Kwanzaa event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - More than 100 participants congregated Monday to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton, at the first of a week-long series of Staten Island events aimed at getting the community more involved in the tradition. The first Kwanzaa celebration took place in 1966...
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
Decorated holiday homes: Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza
News 12 has been showing some of the most decorated homes in New Jersey, and today we're highlighting this home in Hazlet where folks make it a tradition to stop by "Johnny's Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza."
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season
This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
See yourself in any of these 34 vintage photos from Curtis High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Curtis High School, at 105 Hamilton Avenue in St. George, is Staten Island history itself. Opened in 1904, Curtis was Staten Island’s first public high school. It was also the first public building completed of those planned for the borough created by the consolidation...
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
10 Staten Islanders have lost their lives in homicides in 2022. Here are their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Homicides this year on Staten Island are occurring at a lower rate than seen in three years. As of Dec. 18, police had responded to 10 homicides — most of them occurring on the North Shore — with victims ranging in age from 22 to 95 years old, according to police data.
Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in NYC: What you need to know about DSNY curbside pickup, Mulchfest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas has once again come to a close. All that’s left is torn wrapping paper, leftovers and the Christmas tree. If you purchased a real Christmas tree, you might be wondering, “How do I get rid of it?” Well, the city of New York is proud to present Mulchfest 2023. With 73 locations spread around the five boroughs — including 34 chipping sites — residents can bring their tree to be recycled, free of charge. All you need to do is drop it off, starting Dec. 26.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City.
The Best NYC Restaurant Meals of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was your best restaurant meal of 2022?
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
NYC parents still love the names Emma, Liam; these are all the top baby names in the city
CITY HALL — A pair of baby names led the way in New York City for another year, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced Tuesday. Emma and Liam were tops for female and male baby names in New York City for 2021, according to the announcement from the Health Department. There were 703 Liams and 434 Emmas born in 2021.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
Christmas party held for migrants in NYC
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
