Massachusetts State

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 27, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Antoinette Gualberti, 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She fought eight months with her illness for her family and finally succumbed. She always put herself last and her family first. Her grandchildren became the world to her, and she would do anything for them. She was the first one you wanted to tell good news to because she always made it feel more special, and she was the first one you would seek comfort from because she made it better. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season

This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in NYC: What you need to know about DSNY curbside pickup, Mulchfest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas has once again come to a close. All that’s left is torn wrapping paper, leftovers and the Christmas tree. If you purchased a real Christmas tree, you might be wondering, “How do I get rid of it?” Well, the city of New York is proud to present Mulchfest 2023. With 73 locations spread around the five boroughs — including 34 chipping sites — residents can bring their tree to be recycled, free of charge. All you need to do is drop it off, starting Dec. 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Best NYC Restaurant Meals of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was your best restaurant meal of 2022?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Brooklyn man arrested with loaded firearm in New Brighton, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a firearm in New Brighton Monday afternoon, police said. Zyair Earps, a resident of 140 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly menaced three victims in front of 141 Hendricks Ave., near Jersey Street, during a dispute at the location, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
domino

Walnut Cabinets Hide an Immovable Eyesore Alongside Cups and Plates in This Hoboken Kitchen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When friends come over these days, the first thing they ask designer Antoinette Allande Anderson and her husband, Michael, is: Where did the kitchen’s water heater go? Because they, much like Antoinette, remember what an eyesore it was when the couple moved into their Hoboken, New Jersey, home last year. There it hung, a bulky white tankless water heater mounted on the wall right next to the range hood. Not wanting to leave her guests guessing, Antoinette reveals her magic trick and opens up the upper cabinet on the far left. “Look, it’s in here!” she tells them.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Christmas party held for migrants in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) —  Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
