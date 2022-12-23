Read full article on original website
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Trump White House spokeswoman learned mid-lunch about the Capitol riot, new transcript shows
A newly released transcript of Kayleigh McEnany's interview with the January 6 committee revealed how the Trump White House press secretary learned, while eating lunch in her office, that the situation at the US Capitol had become violent.
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Leave The Democrats
Following the decision by Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema to change party registration and become an independent, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is responding to questions about whether he may elect to do the same now or in the future.
Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
Fake Warnock mugshot circulates ahead of Georgia Senate runoff
CLAIM: A photo shows a police booking photo of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following an arrest two decades ago. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The image has been manipulated to place Warnock’s face in the police booking photo. Warnock’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is fake. The picture of the Democratic senator used in the manipulated image appears to be a screenshot from a 2017 television interview.
