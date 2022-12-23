ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
The Associated Press

Fake Warnock mugshot circulates ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

CLAIM: A photo shows a police booking photo of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock following an arrest two decades ago. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered photo. The image has been manipulated to place Warnock’s face in the police booking photo. Warnock’s campaign confirmed to The Associated Press that the image is fake. The picture of the Democratic senator used in the manipulated image appears to be a screenshot from a 2017 television interview.
GEORGIA STATE
