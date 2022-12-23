Read full article on original website
Related
Worst holiday travel day expected Tuesday, no matter how you get around
If you thought travel before the holidays was bad, today is expected to be even worse.
Flights canceled, delayed across New York on Christmas Eve
Winter weather across the United States has led to a number of delays and cancellations, just in time for Christmas Eve.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
Vehicles remain frozen in ice 5 days later in Edgewater
After heavy rainfall and a sharp temperature drop last week, vehicles in an Edgewater parking lot near the Hudson River have been frozen in place for five days.
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
Families flock to Brightwaters to enjoy winter activities on frozen lake
Children headed out to Brightwaters to enjoy some ice skating and hockey on the frozen lake.
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m.
Bronx family says they've had no hot water at NYCHA apartment for 18 months
George, a resident of the NYCHA complex at 1372 Washington Ave., says it takes his family of four small children four hours to shower since they don’t have access to running hot water.
Firefighter dies from injuries sustained during North Haven house fire
Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, 46, was working outside the building when he was injured by the fire.
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 North closed because of accident
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home
Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m.
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to thousands in Westchester and Putnam counties.As of around 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, NYSEG says 7,805 in its service area in Northern Westchester are without power with Con Ed reporting 4,195 of its customers in the dark throughout W…
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
