Westchester County, NY

CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Route 23 North closed because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed Friday morning, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

