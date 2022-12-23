Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Man driving under the influence of alcohol flips truck into Oceanside backyard
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after he flipped his truck into an Oceanside home's backyard Sunday night. Oceanside Fire Department and police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ocean Village Way in Oceanside around 7:20 p.m. following reports of a crash.
NBC San Diego
Storm Aiming for San Diego County: Timeline on When Rain is Expected
“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned. San Diego County is slated to close out 2022 with inclement weather thanks to a series of storms that will bring rain to our region. Here’s a closer look at when those showers could be arriving:
'Book now' | Travel expert shares which months are the cheapest travel season of the year
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the United States are rushing to get to their final destination for the holidays. December is one of the busiest months of the year for air travel, and it can also be one of the most expensive. But better deals are just around the corner.
Chula Vista couple spreads joy by opening their home to the community for Christmas
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A family in Chula Vista is spreading holiday cheer by opening their doors to the community for Christmas. The couple is known for going all out with their decorations, decking out their home from top to bottom. This year, they are also taking donations to...
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
Wet Winter Storm, Cooler Temperatures Headed to San Diego County
Unseasonably warm weather set records in some parts of San Diego Monday and on Christmas, but a winter storm and cooler temperatures are coming, the National Weather Service reported. “We’re going to get weak storm systems coming in with atmospheric rivers that will be getting here late Tuesday night into...
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
sanclementetimes.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
eastcountymagazine.org
SMALL PLANE LANDS SAFELY AFTER EMERGENCY OVER GILLESPIE FIELD
December 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – A small plane experienced an emergency over Gillespie Field in El Cajon last night, when its landing gear failed to lock into place. Heartland Fire Department responded in preparation for a potential emergency landing while the plane, which had an hour and a half of fuel, circled repeatedly over the area for nearly an hour looping left to right, struggling to manually lower the landing gear.
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Pursuit suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside; all aboard transported to hospital
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three people aboard an ambulance in Oceanside were transported to hospitals Saturday night after a speeding pursuit suspect struck them. San Diego Sheriff's were called to a home on Casa Bonita Way in the Vista area around 8 p.m. following reports of a disturbance or altercation, according to a Sheriff's Watch Commander on duty.
Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops
The migrants were released from a detention center
foxla.com
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
