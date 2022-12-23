ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Aiming for San Diego County: Timeline on When Rain is Expected

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned. San Diego County is slated to close out 2022 with inclement weather thanks to a series of storms that will bring rain to our region. Here’s a closer look at when those showers could be arriving:
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SMALL PLANE LANDS SAFELY AFTER EMERGENCY OVER GILLESPIE FIELD

December 24, 2022 (El Cajon) – A small plane experienced an emergency over Gillespie Field in El Cajon last night, when its landing gear failed to lock into place. Heartland Fire Department responded in preparation for a potential emergency landing while the plane, which had an hour and a half of fuel, circled repeatedly over the area for nearly an hour looping left to right, struggling to manually lower the landing gear.
EL CAJON, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

