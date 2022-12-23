ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break. Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia warned residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line. Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

2 rescued after tree falls onto house in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house causing the home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Shoutout to the McCants for their weekly effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a shoutout to a group of people cleaning up their neighborhood in the 29223 area of Richland County, not far from Fontaine Road. Mary McCants and her husband, Therin, are the driving force behind the cleanup efforts in the Newcastle subdivision. They enlisted the help of others and even named themselves the “Community Service Group.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reported as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, 26,000 customers were without power due to high winds. As of this writing at 5 p.m. Friday night, that number is just over 1,600. Dominion spokesperson Matt Long said the crew has 200 employees and contract workers...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Latest updates on water service, boil orders across CSRA

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays. 1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready

The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
COLUMBIA, SC

