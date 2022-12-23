Read full article on original website
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
1 killed in multi-car crash on Sprain Brook
A multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway has left one person dead this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., just after the split with the Taconic Parkway. At least two cars were heavily damaged. At least one person had to...
Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home
A driver was seriously injured after smashing into a home in Orange County Monday night. Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m. Firefighters say the home was in danger of collapsing, while the driver...
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m.
Roadway reopens after accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Southbound in Yonkers
News 12’s Diane Caruso was on the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Saw Mill River Parkway southbound in Yonkers between Exits 8 and 9.
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
Elderly man dies in Somers fire
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the body of a man they believe was in his 70s.
Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman
State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman. The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22. State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the...
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Vehicles remain frozen in ice 5 days later in Edgewater
After heavy rainfall and a sharp temperature drop last week, vehicles in an Edgewater parking lot near the Hudson River have been frozen in place for five days.
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 17 On Christmas Eve
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Christmas Eve on Route 17 in Ramsey, responders said. Initial details were scant. What is known is that the male victim was struck around 8 p.m. in the left southbound lane of the highway outside a BP station. Police shut down the highway...
Man on bicycle fatally struck in Amityville
Police say the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Route 110 near Ritter Avenue.
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
NYPD: Driver in Queens found dead after single-car crash
Police say a driver was found dead in their car after a single-car crash on Nassau Expressway in Queens.
