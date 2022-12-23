Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
Former Destrehan High School teacher arrested, accused of molesting student
A former Destrehan High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and accused of molesting a student, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, of Metairie, was booked with molestation of a juvenile and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student, the Sheriff's Office said.
WDSU
New Orleans councilman call for proactive policing in wake of mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for more proactive policing in the wake of a mass shooting that left two teenagers dead and four in the hospital in the lower ninth ward, on the morning of Dec. 26. “To the people that want to...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Warehouse District, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District that left a 29-year-old man dead Tuesday mornng. Police responded to a report of shots fire in the 300 block of Julia Street at around 8:40 a.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.
Shooting in Ninth Ward kills 2 teens, injures 4 others
A young man and woman, both 19-years-old, are dead and four other teenagers are wounded after a shooting early Monday morning.
NOLA.com
Mayors, councils in Abita Springs, Folsom, Pearl River will take oaths
The New Year brings change and that’ll be the case for several municipal governments in the area, as well as the St. Tammany Parish School Board, with new elected officials due to be sworn into office in coming days. In Abita Springs, Mayor Dan Curtis will be sworn in...
fox8live.com
Person of interest sought in killing of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities say Montrell was slain on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street. Detectives...
Two shot on Expressway near CCC
NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
Two alarm fire in Broadmoor neighborhood
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon (Dec. 25th) in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
One dead, another in custody after Christmas night drunk driving crash
A Raceland man is facing vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and other charges after a crash that put him in the hospital and left his passenger dead.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day
Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
theadvocate.com
Phelps Dunbar attorney makes Lawyers of Color list, local engineer honored
The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany now boasts the DAD Project South - for dads, by dads
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
Man sets fire inside Walmart, Hammond Fire Department asking for help identifying suspect
The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting that killed 2 teens and injured 4 others
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a mass shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue. Police say two people were killed and four others were hurt around 12:30 a.m. Monday. This investigation unfolded the day after Christmas when families gathered for events.
Lower Garden District shooting sends 2 men to the hospital
Two men have been wounded after a shooting in the Lower Garden District.
NOLA.com
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
