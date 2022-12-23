ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

Former Destrehan High School teacher arrested, accused of molesting student

A former Destrehan High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and accused of molesting a student, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, of Metairie, was booked with molestation of a juvenile and one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student, the Sheriff's Office said.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Warehouse District, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Warehouse District that left a 29-year-old man dead Tuesday mornng. Police responded to a report of shots fire in the 300 block of Julia Street at around 8:40 a.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two shot on Expressway near CCC

NOPD say bullets were flying on the elevated Pontchartrain Expressway early Monday morning. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on US 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Mandeville officials last week set the stage for annexation of a 30-acre site between La. 22 and West Causeway Approach. The property is scheduled to be developed as a shopping center that will house a Sav-A-Center, bank, restaurant and business offices. It is located between Tiffany Lanes and Moores Road.
MANDEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash closed I-10 on Christmas Day

Cops closed all lanes of the Interstate from Downtown New Orleans toward Slidell Christmas day after a pileup. “The NOPD… is investigating an accident with injury on I-10 East at the High-rise
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Phelps Dunbar attorney makes Lawyers of Color list, local engineer honored

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

