What needs to happen for the Bears to secure No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft

While there are still three games left in the Bears’ 2022 season, the focus has certainly shifted to an important 2023 offseason. That includes a top draft pick that can help Chicago land a top defensive player or acquire additional draft capital from quarterback-needy teams.

At this point, it feels like the Bears are all but guaranteed a top-three selection. But there are some scenarios where Chicago can land that second selection or even the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears control their own destiny when it comes to the No. 2 pick. Simply put, if Chicago loses out, the worst they can do is the second pick. There’s even a scenario where the Bears land the first overall selection, which would require the one-win Texans to win two of their last three games.

While Chicago has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the final month, they’ve proven they can contend with even the best in the NFL. Could there be another win on the schedule? Perhaps that Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, where Minnesota could rest their starters.

If the Bears do win one of their final three games, the worst draft pick they would receive is fourth overall. They face some good fortune that the four-win Broncos and four-win Rams face off in Week 16, where one will get a fifth win (barring a nightmare scenario of a tie).

With Chicago eliminated from postseason contention and discovering their franchise QB in Justin Fields, there’s nothing at stake in these final three games. Except a higher draft pick.