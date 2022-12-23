ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What needs to happen for the Bears to secure No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0YdM_0jsVEtho00

While there are still three games left in the Bears’ 2022 season, the focus has certainly shifted to an important 2023 offseason. That includes a top draft pick that can help Chicago land a top defensive player or acquire additional draft capital from quarterback-needy teams.

At this point, it feels like the Bears are all but guaranteed a top-three selection. But there are some scenarios where Chicago can land that second selection or even the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears control their own destiny when it comes to the No. 2 pick. Simply put, if Chicago loses out, the worst they can do is the second pick. There’s even a scenario where the Bears land the first overall selection, which would require the one-win Texans to win two of their last three games.

While Chicago has the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the final month, they’ve proven they can contend with even the best in the NFL. Could there be another win on the schedule? Perhaps that Week 18 matchup against the Vikings, where Minnesota could rest their starters.

If the Bears do win one of their final three games, the worst draft pick they would receive is fourth overall. They face some good fortune that the four-win Broncos and four-win Rams face off in Week 16, where one will get a fifth win (barring a nightmare scenario of a tie).

With Chicago eliminated from postseason contention and discovering their franchise QB in Justin Fields, there’s nothing at stake in these final three games. Except a higher draft pick.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get run off the field in Carolina

The Detroit Lions (7-8) got punched in the mouth early and often against the Carolina Panthers (6-9) and never seemed to recover in their 37-23 loss in Week 16 action. Carolina’s offense featured two running backs with more than 100 yards on the day, with a franchise record 320 rushing yards powering its attack. D’Onta Foreman ran 21 times for 165 yards and one score, while Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards on 12 attempts. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold added a rushing score, while Raheem Blackshear added one, too.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16

The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt low key announces retirement

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt subtly declared his intention to retire after the 2022 NFL season. On Tuesday, the current Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a tweet with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their son, Koa, along with Watt’s parents, after the game Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy