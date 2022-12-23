Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI agent explains TikTok sleuth lawsuit
(NewsNation) — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok user who accused her of playing a role in the stabbing deaths of four students. First reported by The Argonaut, the University of Idaho’s student newspaper wrote that Ashley Guillard of Texas claims to have solved several murders “using tarot cards and other readings.”
Idaho murder victim's dad believes killer will be caught: 'This isn’t something that people get away with'
The father of Madison Mogen believes that whoever is responsible for his daughter's death will be caught because it is too difficult for someone to get away with such an act.
Idaho professor sues TikToker who accused her of killing university students
An Idaho professor is accusing a TikTok user of defamation after a video was posted that accused the professor of killing four college students last month.
Idaho murders: A look at victims' last steps before they went home
A look at the four University of Idaho homicide victims' last steps in downtown Moscow and on campus before they were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Moscow police called to home over party 6 weeks before murders: 'You have a house full of random people'
Body camera footage shows Moscow police officers responding to the home where four students were killed several weeks before the murders.
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief says quadruple murder case 'is not going cold'
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said that the investigation surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students "is not going cold."
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
Idaho Cops Slap Down Abandoned Hyundai Probe, Plead With Public
Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho investigators return to site of stabbings in Moscow
(NewsNation) — On Tuesday, investigators returned to the house in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death last month. Here is what we know:. Investigators at the house were carrying a black case, and were inside the residence for about 20 minutes. Police have...
pullmanradio.com
43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty
The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Kaylee Goncalves' dad gives update on Idaho murder case as Christmas approaches
Steve Goncalves pushes for answers in the University of Idaho murder case of four students, including his daughter, one week from Christmas on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Fox News
912K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 6