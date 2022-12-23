Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO