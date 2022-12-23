ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Former FBI agent explains TikTok sleuth lawsuit

(NewsNation) — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok user who accused her of playing a role in the stabbing deaths of four students. First reported by The Argonaut, the University of Idaho’s student newspaper wrote that Ashley Guillard of Texas claims to have solved several murders “using tarot cards and other readings.”
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office

POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Slap Down Abandoned Hyundai Probe, Plead With Public

Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho investigators return to site of stabbings in Moscow

(NewsNation) — On Tuesday, investigators returned to the house in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death last month. Here is what we know:. Investigators at the house were carrying a black case, and were inside the residence for about 20 minutes. Police have...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

43 Year Old Harvard Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Pleads Guilty

The 43-year-old Harvard man arrested and charged with drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to drug possession. Tyson Farley pleaded guilty this week to felony drug possession in Latah County Second District Court. Farley was arrested in September when Moscow Police found him passed out in a car with fentanyl pills. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
HARVARD, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
Fox News

Fox News

912K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy