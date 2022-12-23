ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

“They're the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they're still one of the top teams in this league” — Ja Morant on facing the Warriors on Christmas

By Karan Tyagi
 4 days ago

You've got to beat the champ, to be the champ. That's exactly what Ja Morant plans to do on Christmas.

The Golden State Warriors will be playing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, and Ja Morant seems to be all hype about this clash and is excitedly looking forward to playing the defending champions. Morant and Co. will definitely be eyeing redemption to avenge the loss from the previous year.

When asked about his opinion on facing the Warriors on Christmas, Morant said: “ Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back. ... They’re the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they’re still one of the top teams in this league.

Grizzlies are geared up

The Memphis Grizzlies look to be dead-set focused on this contest as they will look to dominate a struggling Warriors unit. The Grizzlies sit in the second spot in the Western Conference, whereas the Warriors are eleventh. Both teams are on a two-game losing streak, but the Grizzlies have showcased a shooting masterclass this season, led by their star man, Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies have taken the league by storm and are one of the most complete teams in the NBA right now. Players look to be clicking on almost all levels on the court, and the coaching staff should get a lot of credit for that. The Grizzlies as a unit are scoring 115.4 points per game on 46.7% shooting and are currently one of the best defensive units in the league as they are averaging 48.8 rebounds per game on either side of the court.

Redemption is best served cold

Memphis had a tremendous run last season and just fell short of making it to the conference finals after they lost to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors . This season, the tide might be turning in the Grizzlies’ favor as their healthy roster has been playing good basketball consistently. On Christmas Day, they will definitely look to bring their A-game to put down the Warriors.

