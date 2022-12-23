Lucerne Area Town Hall approves resolution opposing Lucerne Hotel homeless youth housing; Board of Education questions grant writers

Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Larsen appointed dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba Community College District has selected the next dean of Woodland Community College’s Lake County Campus. The district board unanimously voted to approve the appointment of Ingrid Larsen at its Dec. 15 meeting. Larsen has worked as an academic counselor and instructor for...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: Merry Fishmas
I am wondering about the fish health of Clear Lake and what projects are being done to improve conditions for fish, especially the native Clear Lake Hitch?. Merry Fishmas to you too! Great question Frank and I have some fun answers for you. In today's column I will be talking...
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
Lake County News
Mondfrans appointed interim chief probation officer
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Superior Court reported that an interim chief probation officer has been named to succeed Rob Howe, appointed this week by the Board of Supervisors to be sheriff. Presiding Judge J. David Markham has appointed Wendy Mondfrans as interim chief probation officer, while...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 18
Occurred at Sunshine Manor on Giselman. OPEN LINE - NOTHING HEARD / ADDRESS IS FROM RAPID SOS. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Sunshine Manor on Giselman. OPEN LINE W/NOTHING HEARD/ CANNOT CALL BACK. Disposition: WIRELESS HANGUP. 06:00 EXTRA PATROL 2212180012. Occurred at Ea Family Services on Lakeport Bl....
Petaluma adopts increased gun safety laws
photo credit: Courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Having a handgun inside your home puts occupants at increased risk - more than double - for a deadly homicide than those without handguns in the home. Hoping to mitigate the risk for those who do own firearms, Petaluma recently introduced new gun rules. Petaluma Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller explained them. "What we do know is that applying trigger locks or using lock boxes when storing firearms in homes reduces that risk of firearm injury and death," Miller said. "So the proposed ordinance would add regulations requiring all firearms and precursors to firearms to either...
mendofever.com
Female Subject Launching Rocks, Request For Officer To Pick Up Inappropriate Picture – Ukiah Police Logs 12.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Heavy rain falls across Lake County overnight
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As predicted, heavy rain hit Lake County on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leading to some reports of downed poles and trees. Overnight, about 2 inches of rain fell along the Northshore and other parts of the county. The rain led to road issues....
kymkemp.com
A New Year May Bring New Life for the Palace in Ukiah
Noted San Francisco architects and engineers who specialize in recycling historic buildings into new uses are poring over restoration plans for Ukiah’s storied Palace Hotel. They are climbing onto the rooftop to see spectacular views of the Ukiah Valley and descending into dark corners where few people have been in recent years. Laser scans are being used to determine how it all works. In short, a team of historic preservation experts is probing the past, and contemplating possibilities for the future.
mendofever.com
PG&E Makes First Annual Payment to Resolve Criminal and Civil Charges for Causing 2019’s Kincade Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney:. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced today that Pacific Gas & Electric Company (“PG&E”) has made the first of five annual payments to several local nonprofit organizations serving members of the community impacted by wildfires. The payments were mandated by the stipulated judgment that resolved criminal and civil charges against PG&E related to causing the 2019 Kincade Fire. The nonprofit recipients of the funds were:
The Mendocino Voice
Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
mendofever.com
Stabbing Victim At Location, Subject Tried To Take Locked Firearm – Ukiah Police Logs 12.22.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Laying In Street Screaming, Female Taking Cloths Off – Ukiah Police Logs 12.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Dogs available to homes at Christmas
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many dogs that would rather be home for the holidays. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, border terrier, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that...
KTVU FOX 2
Two women busted in Santa Rosa on suspicion of car theft, vandalism
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two women were arrested in Santa Rosa on Friday after they were suspected of using a stolen vehicle to try and ram a gate and being in possession of two stolen catalytic converters. Numerous Santa Rosa Police Officers responded to a scene in the 70 block...
mendofever.com
Three Richmond Men Arrested in Cloverdale Possessing Burglary Tools and Stolen Catalytic Converters
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 24, 2022, the Cloverdale Police Department received several calls about a gold...
2 women arrested in Santa Rosa following crazy crash in stolen vehicle
SANTA ROSA -- Two East Bay women are under arrest in Santa Rosa on various charges after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into another car then fled the scene with a third female suspect who has not been found.Police responding Friday morning to reports of a disturbance in the 70 block of West Third Street found a silver-gray Toyota Highlander high-centered on the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang.Police said the driver of the Toyota had attempted to drive through a closed gate which was blocked by the Mustang even as its owner was in the process of...
ksro.com
Woman Who Died in Crash on Golf Course Drive West in Rohnert Park Identified
The 78-year-old woman who died in a crash in Rohnert Park has been identified. Jane Ables was driving alone in a black Mercedes on Golf Course Drive West when she tried to turn south onto Labath Avenue. But an oncoming GMC utility truck hit her in the intersection resulting in front end damage to both vehicles. Emergency personnel tried to save Ables but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered moderate injuries. The investigation is ongoing but alcohol and drugs were not factors.
