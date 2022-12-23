Lucerne Area Town Hall approves resolution opposing Lucerne Hotel homeless youth housing; Board of Education questions grant writers

photo credit: Courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Having a handgun inside your home puts occupants at increased risk - more than double - for a deadly homicide than those without handguns in the home. Hoping to mitigate the risk for those who do own firearms, Petaluma recently introduced new gun rules. Petaluma Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller explained them. "What we do know is that applying trigger locks or using lock boxes when storing firearms in homes reduces that risk of firearm injury and death," Miller said. "So the proposed ordinance would add regulations requiring all firearms and precursors to firearms to either...

PETALUMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO