Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Virginia Oil and Gas providing 150 hot meals in Abingdon Dec. 27
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association is providing 150 hot meals to those that need it in Abingdon on Tuesday. Company officials say this is a reschedule date, part of its annual holiday meals project, where they distribute meals across SWVA communities leading up to Christmas. To to severely frigid...
Town of Jonesborough asking residents to conserve water due to line leaks
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough. The Town of Jonesborough is asking residents to conserve water. Town leaders say they are dealing with multiple line leaks. They say now that temperatures are warmer, residents no longer need to let faucets...
Gov. Youngkin calls for more emergency funding for Buchanan County flood victims
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — After being hit by severe flash floods two times in less than a year, Buchanan County in Southwest Virginia, is continuing to rebuild. Now, more funding could help those residents impacted by the flooding. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced several amendments to the two-year state budget, which Virginia lawmakers passed last year.
State of emergency declared, water distribution sites open in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — UPDATE: Lamar and Grandview will be open for water distribution again Tuesday morning 9 a.m. to noon. Each household will get three one-gallon jugs. Washington County, Tenn. Mayor Joe Grandy has declared a state of emergency in response to water leaks in Jonesborough. Town manager Glenn Rosenoff said in a press conference Monday, water distribution points will open at Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools from 7 until 9 p.m.
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
County eyes vacant National Guard Armory, property
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Mayor Larry Potter presented a resolution to the Johnson County Commissioners requesting to pursue the acquisition of the National Guard Armory property located at 1923 South Shady Street, Mountain City. Unsure of when the National Guard departed, Potter, speculates that they combined with Elizabethton, which...
Boil water advisory issued in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A boil water advisory has just been issued for one water system in Russell County. It affects Hansonville Water Works System. People in the Hansonville and Green Valley areas should boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The issue comes from...
Bristol, Virginia organizations host toy drive on Christmas Eve
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The fire department, police department and public school staff all helped distribute hundreds of toys to children on Saturday in Bristol, Virginia. “On this frigid Christmas Eve morning, Santa enlisted the help of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Staff, […]
Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.
UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
'Suspected large leak' in Jonesborough water system
(WCYB) — Officials in Jonesborough, Tennessee believe there is a large leak in the water system. A local state of emergency was issued Monday in response to multiple water leaks in the system's distribution lines. Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff tells News 5 repair crews are making an impact...
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol still on track to open in 2024
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Next year is expected to be a busy year, as crews will be starting work on the permanent facility of the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. Around $500 million all in -- that's how much the price-tag is estimated for the permanent facility. With ground on the full site broken earlier this month, officials say it is time to get dirt turning with a few tweaks to the original plans.
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
Authors recall the time the railroad – and Santa Claus, too – were sued
A milestone was set for the annual Santa Train in 2022 as the three-state goodwill excursion celebrated its 80th year, but what many people may not know is that 48 years ago, the future of the Santa Train looked as if it may be derailed forever. For years, the Santa...
Carter County church opens its doors as a shelter for Christmas weekend
CARTER Co. (WCYB) — A local church in Carter County is opening its doors again Saturday again tonight as a shelter amid these frigid temperatures. Harmony Freewill Baptist Church members are housing people in the church's fellowship hall. Pastor Brandon Young says they received lots of donations from the community to help others.
House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
Truck drivers react to extreme winds
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel was tricky for all drivers along the Interstate 81 corridor Dec. 23. In Wythe County, truck drivers dealt with the snow, ice and extreme winds. Many drivers said they felt their trucks rocking with high winds. They say it’s important for drivers to pay...
Carter County roads blocked by fallen trees
ELIZABETHTON — A winter storm once again brought out the workers of the Carter County Highway Department early in the morning, but for Friday’s storm, the department’s snow equipment was not needed. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Burchett said the road crews were called out at 4 a.m. Friday,...
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
