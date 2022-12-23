ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.

