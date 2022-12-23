ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that, by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are...
Jules

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Maya Devi

'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'

A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size. Mohammad Kaleem, an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.

