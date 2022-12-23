Read full article on original website
Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
WBIR
When the visitors are away, animals will play | Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa animals play in snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
Kwanzaa kicks off in Knoxville with week full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kwanzaa began on Dec. 26, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. On the first day, Dec. 26, groups celebrate 'Umoja,' or unity. This year, Divine Urban eXpressions and Turn Up Knox will...
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
WBIR
Snow falls across East Tennessee on Dec. 26 - 27
Lloyd Rutherford in Knoxville sent us a late Christmas present: this wonderful snow billboard! Thank you, Lloyd!
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
Knox County offers residents free Christmas tree recycling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Recycle it!. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to any Knox County Convenience Center for free disposal. Trees must be clean of all decorations including, but not...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
wvlt.tv
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
wvlt.tv
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
Hamblen Co. firefighters collecting toys and clothes for kids who lost everything in house fire
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Volunteer firefighters in Hamblen County are asking for donations to help three young kids who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning. The East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that totally consumed a home early in the morning, saying three young children lived there.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
CAC sends hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers in East Tennessee delivered hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas. The Community Action Committee Mobile Meals said this is the highest number of clients they’ve ever needed to serve. Volunteers delivered meals and gifts on Christmas Day to more than 700...
wvlt.tv
CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits. A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff...
wvlt.tv
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes busted in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning. Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw,...
1450wlaf.com
Mickey Carter welcomes you by to see the lights, the thousands of lights
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Mickey and Gale Carter’s home that sits on Mount Paran is, well, the most popular Christmas must see in Campbell County. If it sits on the Carter’s property, it’s lit, whatever it may be. Tens of thousands of lights are showcased again this holiday season. The address is 910 Mount Paran Road.
WBIR
A 'warm respite' | Knoxville opens emergency warming tent for unsheltered people
Multiple agencies working to manage an emergency warming tent on Broadway. They are trying to get people off the streets and help them stay warm amid extreme weather.
bbbtv12.com
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
