Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown. Many events feature fireworks and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Kwanzaa kicks off in Knoxville with week full of events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Kwanzaa began on Dec. 26, celebrating African culture and the principles surrounding it. The celebrations last a week, with each day highlighting a specific value. On the first day, Dec. 26, groups celebrate 'Umoja,' or unity. This year, Divine Urban eXpressions and Turn Up Knox will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox County offers residents free Christmas tree recycling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Recycle it!. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to any Knox County Convenience Center for free disposal. Trees must be clean of all decorations including, but not...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CAC sends hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of volunteers in East Tennessee delivered hundreds of meals to seniors on Christmas. The Community Action Committee Mobile Meals said this is the highest number of clients they’ve ever needed to serve. Volunteers delivered meals and gifts on Christmas Day to more than 700...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NICU babies at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are ready for Christmas in their latest outfits. A spokesperson from ETCH said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was getting ready for the holidays in their newest attire. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from patients, families and staff...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
OAK RIDGE, TN

