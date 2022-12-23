ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

By Liz Dowell
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019.

Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to robbing “Fields Foods” on Lafayette Avenue in South Saint Louis. Chambers was filmed drawing a gun on a store employee and demanding money from the register.

According to court documents, Chambers will be sentenced to ten years in jail as part of his plea bargain.

myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
thesource.com

[WATCH] Woman Killed Her Suspected Carjacker And Also Shot 2 Innocent Bystanders

A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Teen hospitalized following accidental shooting

ST. LOUIS – A 17-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police were notified of the shooting around 2:15 p.m. Officers went to the 7100 block of Vermont Avenue,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
