St. Louis man pleads guilty to 2019 robbery

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleads guilty to a violent robbery that happened in 2019.

Michael Chambers, 54, admitted to robbing “Fields Foods” on Lafayette Avenue in South Saint Louis. Chambers was filmed drawing a gun on a store employee and demanding money from the register.

According to court documents, Chambers will be sentenced to ten years in jail as part of his plea bargain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.