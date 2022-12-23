Read full article on original website
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
cbs2iowa.com
December 25-26 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa late Christmas night into Monday morning. Here are the latest snowfall totals from the event:. Cedar Falls: 4.2" Waterloo: 3.3" Williamstown: 3.3" Washington: 3.2" Clarksville: 3.0" Fayette: 3.0" Vinton: 3.0" Marion: 3.0" Cedar Rapids:...
kiwaradio.com
Verla Elgersma
Verla Elgersma, age 87 of Sanborn, IA, passed away at her home in Sanborn on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will also be held at the church on Wednesday, December 28th, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. The service will be livestreamed via the church’s YouTube page. Go to youtube.com and search for “Sanborn CRC.”
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, December 27th, 2022
(Des Moines) -- Unions that represent rail workers are lobbying for a state law that would limit the length of trains. SMART T-D union member Chris Smith of Tama has been working as a Union Pacific conductor and engineer for nearly 18 years. He says longer trains lead to more accidents and block railroad crossings for longer periods, forcing ambulances and fire engines to travel longer routes to get to emergencies. A federal report found the length of trains increased 25 percent between 2008 and 2017. There is currently no limit in state or federal law on how long a train can be. A bill to set 85-hundred feet -- or one-point-six miles -- as the maximum train length cleared initial review in the 2022 Iowa Legislature. A spokesman for one of the country's largest railroads says trains of all lengths have been safely operated for years and longer trains reduce fuel and labor costs.
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Monday
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Another Round of Snow this Afternoon and Tonight... .Snow was moving across northwest Iowa early this afternoon and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening, with another round of snow possible overnight as well. This may lead to slick and snow covered roads, on top of whatever compacted snow still exists from our recent storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
algonaradio.com
Extra Deer Season Coming in January
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
kmaland.com
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
KCCI.com
Light snow, then temperatures finally climb
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
drgnews.com
Iowa State University issues cover crop report
A new report from the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarizes five years of data on Iowa farmers’ use of cover crops. The survey was administered to farmers who visited local conservation field offices and received technical assistance related to cover crops. The more than 3,000 responses shed light on Iowa farmers’ rationale and motivations to use cover crops, the timing of planting and termination, the types and extent of varieties used, and farmers’ preferred information sources.
