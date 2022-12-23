Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for subfreezing temperatures

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The frigid weather lingers across Denver Friday with wind chill warnings in effect through 11 a.m. in the Denver weather forecast. Warmer weather moves in for the holiday weekend and sticks around for the workweek to follow.

Weather today: Negative wind chills

Sunshine is back across the city Friday, but the arctic cold front isn’t done yet.

Temperatures remain cold with highs reaching the mere teens. Wind chill values remain below zero for most of the day as wind chill warnings remain in effect through 11 a.m. for many counties Friday.

Weather tonight: Staying cold

Friday night will have clear skies with extra clouds returning through early Saturday morning.

Lows will dip to the lower single digits with light winds. Denver could still have negative wind chills through Saturday morning.

Looking ahead: Nice holiday warm-up

Call it a holiday miracle, the arctic cold front moves out just in time for Christmas weekend.

Saturday afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs reaching the lower 40s. There is a chance for some light snow in the mountains on Saturday night.

Christmas on Sunday is even warmer as the city tops out in the lower 50s with afternoon sunshine.

Monday is just as mild with highs in the low 50s and abundant sunshine.

Tuesday is even warmer with highs making it to the middle 50s, putting Denver 15 degrees above average.

The comfy conditions linger through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds push in on Thursday with above-average highs in the upper 40s.

