Final Jan. 6 report says Trump ‘lit that fire’ of insurrection; 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; coast-to-coast winter storm updates

Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
More migrants dropped off outside vice president’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday. An initial two busloads were taken to local shelters, according to an administration official. More buses arrived outside the vice president’s residence later Saturday evening. A CNN team saw migrants being dropped off, with some migrants wearing only T-shirts in the freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus that went to a local church.
Channel 3000
Heavy rain and snow hitting the West this week
Heavy coastal rain and mountain snow from a potent atmospheric river are falling across the western United States, with more to come later this week. All 11 Western states are expecting rain or snow, with the heaviest impacts predicted for California. The rain, snow and wind have already knocked out power to 60,000 customers in Oregon and 25,000 in California, according to poweroutage.us.
Channel 3000
WATCH: News 3 Now at Six – December 26, 2022
Watch News 3 Now at Six for Monday, December 26, 2022 here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0