ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building

By Neshmia Malik
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4LVM_0jsVBMli00

CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m.

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County

Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in with smoke inhalation injuries in fair condition. There were no other injuries reported.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Woman shot in face on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot Monday on the South Side. At 1:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Drexel, police said a 38-year-old woman was inside of an apartment when she was shot in the face. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. No suspects are […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Extreme cold causes burst pipes, flooding around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The extreme cold the Chicago area has been experiencing lately has taken its toll on infrastructure all over the Chicago area.On Monday night, we spotted a Water Management Department crew doing emergency repairs on a broken water main at 56th Street and Central Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood not far from Midway International Airport.Businesses were not faring much better. At a T-Mobile store at 51st Street and Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood, a pipe burst and sprayed water from the ceiling – leaving the store flooded.A repair company told us at one point, there...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman, firefighter injured in coach house fire in Glenview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 78-year-old woman and a firefighter were injured after a coach house caught fire overnight in north suburban Glenview.The fire started around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the detached coach house and garage of a home in the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Glenview Fire Department.When the first crews arrived at the scene, the coach house was fully engulfed in flames, and there were reports of a person possibly trapped inside.A 78-year-old woman who lives in the coach house was found outside, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Glenview Fire Department officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.The fire was extinguished shortly before 12:30 a.m. One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage.
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
trendingwork.com

Man Fatally Shot In Mariano’s Lot; Missing Northwestern Student Found Dead; Chicago Is Hit By A Snowstorm!

Nearly three days after he vanished, a graduate student from Northwestern University was found dead in Diversey Harbor on Tuesday. Police in Chicago reported that 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing after leaving a party in Lincoln Park over the weekend. After 12:15 a.m. Sunday, his last known contact was on FaceTime, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burst pipe floods historic building downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pipe burst at a historic Loop building Monday afternoon, releasing a wave of water.The Fire Department was on the scene at the Delaware Building at the northeast corner of Dearborn and Randolph streets. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, bursting pipes have been a problem around the city as a consequence of the frigid and sometimes subzero temperatures of the past several days.Video showed water cascading down the walls like a waterfall. Water came down from the fourth floor all the way to the first.The Italianate building was completed in 1874 – three years after the Great Chicago Fire. It is composed of a cast-iron base topped with a precast concrete façade.Two floors and a steel-framed inner atrium were added in 1889, according to the City of Chicago.The building used to house a two-story McDonald's on the ground floor, but the space is now vacant. Paul Young Fine Jewelers is also located on the ground floor, while the upper floors house offices – including Guaranty National Title.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kenwood Tenants Report ‘Unlivable' Conditions after Pipes Burst Inside

Several tenants in a Kenwood apartment building have been living in difficult conditions during the coldest weather of the season, according to eight residents who spoke with NBC 5 on Monday. The problems range from no heat or sporadic running water, to flooding in at least two units because of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy