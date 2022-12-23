Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building

CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m.

Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in with smoke inhalation injuries in fair condition. There were no other injuries reported.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

