Shore communities see water rescues, street flooding following heavy overnight rain

Heavy rain and wind brought driving across many New Jersey roads to a flooded halt Friday, including in Manasquan and across the Barnegut Bay area.

The area around Main Street in Manasquan faced a relatively serious situation with heavy rain and high tide coinciding Friday morning. Some areas saw quite deep puddles that were dangerous for commuters to drive through.

According to Manasquan fire officials, six people and a dog were rescued due to flooding Friday morning. One home had as much as a foot of water inside. But no injuries have been reported.

Despite many warnings the night before, a handful of cars were spotted still in the road Friday morning after the worst of the flooding, possibly sustaining damage.

Crews were out to deal with power issues as well as others at the ready to make more rescues as needed.

It was much of the same for communities bordering the Barnegut Bay, where roads were flooded for miles, and even faced a squall early in the afternoon. There were worries from neighbors that the water would not drain out in time ahead of a sharp drop in temperatures, meaning it could freeze over.