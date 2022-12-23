ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.

The tree crashed onto the house at 114 Emerson Street as a powerful storm brought high wind gusts to western Massachusetts.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, one person was taken to a local hospital for injuries, but is expected to recover. The four residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

