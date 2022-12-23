Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.

The tree crashed onto the house at 114 Emerson Street as a powerful storm brought high wind gusts to western Massachusetts.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, one person was taken to a local hospital for injuries, but is expected to recover. The four residents of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.