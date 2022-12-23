Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Staff gives Noem flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem’s staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.”. A video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows Noem,...
Governor Walz calls for new Inspector General at Department of Education
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz is calling for a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars in the wake of the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. Following the administration’s earlier directive to state agencies to identify areas of improvement, the...
Extracting lithium from oilfield wastewater
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KCND) – North Dakota’s Industrial Commission is investing $500,000 in a study of extracting lithium from oil field wastewater. Wellspring Hydro will do the six month study. “They feel there’s a potential for up to 20,000 tons of lithium per year in North Dakota, given the...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports – Dec 27, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Anthony Hams and focused efforts on angling, snowmobile, and trapping activities. Violations encountered related to angling licenses, recreational vehicle registrations and possession of alcohol by an individual under the age of 21. The officers also investigated a complaint of deer feeding within the no-feed zone.
Wildlife Feeding Concerns
Tough winter conditions thus far in North Dakota have some citizens concerned about the stress on wildlife. Kevin Kading, state Game and Fish Department private land section leader, said harsh winters often generate conversations and questions about feeding wildlife, particularly deer and pheasants. “The department does not promote winter feeding...
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Man arrested for stealing mail in Twin Cities suburb
CHASKA, Minn. – Police in Chaska arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who they say threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him. Officers responded to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles. Officers say when the man first noticed...
Four Winds, Kenmare-Bowbells keep top spots in Class B polls
(KFGO/KNFL) No change in the top three in both Class B basketball rankings this week from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. Four Winds-Minnewaukan remains the unanimous number one team in the boys’ poll. The Indians received all fourteen first-place votes. Central Cass and Bishop Ryan stay at second and third, respectively, with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County each moving up a spot this week. Hillsboro-Central Valley enters the top ten this week at #9.
