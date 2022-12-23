(KFGO/KNFL) No change in the top three in both Class B basketball rankings this week from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. Four Winds-Minnewaukan remains the unanimous number one team in the boys’ poll. The Indians received all fourteen first-place votes. Central Cass and Bishop Ryan stay at second and third, respectively, with Shiloh Christian and Bowman County each moving up a spot this week. Hillsboro-Central Valley enters the top ten this week at #9.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO