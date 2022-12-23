ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Treasurer Moore Announces 16th Annual SMART529 ‘When I Grow Up’ Statewide Essay Contest

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1embkH_0jsV9YeD00

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Tuesday kicked-off the statewide 2023 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” student and teacher essay contest at Potomack Intermediate School in Martinsburg.

The annual essay contest gives students around the state the chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Teachers have an opportunity to win a $2,500 cash prize.

“It’s critical for children to start thinking about their future careers as early as possible,” Treasurer Moore said. “The annual SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest gives students an opportunity to explore potential job pathways and understand how they can achieve their dreams through post-secondary education, whether that is attending college or a trade school.”

In its 16th year, the SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest gives kindergarten through fifth-grade students a chance to win both SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes for their schools. Essay entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups (K-1, 2-3, 4-5), making for a total of 15 regional winners.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

  • Region I – Beckley/Bluefield area
  • Region II – Charleston/Huntington area
  • Region III – Clarksburg/Weston area
  • Region IV – Martinsburg area
  • Region V – Wheeling area

The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested into SMART529 college savings accounts. Out of the regional winners, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a total of $5,000 in SMART529 scholarship money during an awards ceremony next fall at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Each winner’s school will also receive a $500 cash award.

Teachers of grades kindergarten through fifth also have the opportunity to compete in the teacher portion of the essay contest. This year’s winning teacher will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

The SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest allows students to submit, in 100 words or less, an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and the importance of post-secondary education.

Entry forms for both students and teachers are available at www.SMART529.com. In addition, entry forms will be available at elementary schools throughout the state. The deadline for entry forms and essay submissions is Friday, February 24, 2023.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Report: Cities in Md. and Va. among most generous in the county

People in Silver Spring, Maryland, were definitely in the giving spirit this year. The city came in at No. 3 on GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in 2022. GoFundMe, a digital crowdfunding platform, compiles an annual end-of-the-year report that measures the amount of money people donate on the platform. Silver Spring also ranked third last year and took the No. 1 spot in 2020.
SILVER SPRING, MD
travellens.co

19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV

Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
mocoshow.com

Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman

Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1

Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
MARYLAND STATE
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Magnificent, One-of-a-kind and Newly Constructed European Contemporary Home in Oakton, VA Listed at $6.48M

The Estate in Oakton is a luxurious home showcasing architectural beauty of the elegant balance of stucco, stone and cedar now available for sale. This home located at 10300 Conejo Ln, Oakton, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 13,239 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Martinez (571-839-2852), Terra G Cooke (703-869-3794) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oakton.
OAKTON, VA
luxury-houses.net

Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA

The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
MCLEAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg

EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes

A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Uplift Loudoun

Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to Tysons

If you're looking for a fun walkthrough light show experience, you must check out the Winter Lantern Festival at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons. The show runs through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, the Winter Lantern Festival has thousands of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
TYSONS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Murder-suicide under investigation in Morgan County

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Morgan County authorities say a Maryland man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide. It happened last Friday night in the parking lot of Coolfont Resort in Berkeley Springs. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer said the man was waiting on the woman to leave the...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Inside Nova

IN PHOTOS: 'Winter Wonderland Train Show' at ARTfactory

Admirers of all ages recently took in the seasonal sights of The National Capital Trackers’ “Winter Wonderland Train Show” at ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas. The nonprofit National Capital Trackers is a club of train enthusiasts who run trains on train show layouts at venues across the Washington, D.C., region.
MANASSAS, VA
Morgan Messenger

Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
DC News Now

Jefferson County contracts for cyber security monitoring

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Jefferson County Commission has approved a $53,000 contract for a cyber security monitoring service a month after a cyber attack on the county government computer systems. The attack coincided with one across the state line in neighboring Washington County, Maryland. Some might be wondering — are they […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy