Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.

The Warming Center will be available between December 21, 2022, and March 31, 2023, when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

When weather predictions forecast below-freezing temperatures, the Warming Center will be open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

Warm Hand from Warm Heart/ Fayette County Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 P.M. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below and stay open overnight until 7:00 A.M. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 P.M. the following evening.

If you have a cell phone and would like to receive text notifications of when the warming center will be open, follow these instructions to receive text alerts.