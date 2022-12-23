ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Warming station open in Fayette County

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
 4 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.

The Warming Center will be available between December 21, 2022, and March 31, 2023, when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

When weather predictions forecast below-freezing temperatures, the Warming Center will be open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

Warm Hand from Warm Heart/ Fayette County Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 P.M. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below and stay open overnight until 7:00 A.M. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 P.M. the following evening.

If you have a cell phone and would like to receive text notifications of when the warming center will be open, follow these instructions to receive text alerts.

Irene Johnson
3d ago

Wow it's sad how some people are just heartless if some of your family were in the predicament as some of the homeless and drug users would you want them to freeze to death?

BerrymanCock'nster
4d ago

Let them freeze, going to be dopers and homeless which are the feen's be a great way to say hey give up the dope and get a job you might have something instead of a free handout!

