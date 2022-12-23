ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Valley, TX

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water

After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
List: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — As we approach 2023, you might be asking, "Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?" Don't worry, we've got you covered. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management shared four centers that people can use to recycle their real trees throughout the month of January.
