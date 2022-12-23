Read full article on original website
Firefighters believe apartment fire started in HVAC displacing two from their home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced two tenants out of their west-side apartment late Monday evening. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a complex in the 1700 block of Castroville Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a single apartment unit. The Battalion Chief said the...
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said. It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Kerrville Police searching for missing 25-year-old man
KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old man who was last seen two days ago on Christmas morning at 2 a.m. Joshua Michael Tally stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He...
Northeast San Antonio apartment units damaged after fire breaks out
SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit fire in northeast San Antonio has forced residents to relocate, just before Christmas. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a complex on Pebbleshire and Sanford Road. San Antonio Fire Department's Brett Guevara spoke to KENS 5, saying the fire...
MySanAntonio
Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas
If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
news4sanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
One person killed in crash on Christmas; another facing charge of Intoxication Manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of W.W. White Road and East Southcross. Police said the driver of...
KENS 5
The story behind one of the brightest Christmas displays in San Antonio
TERRELL HILLS, Texas — After the gifts have been unwrapped and the leftovers put away, there is still one staple of the season left to indulge: taking a drive and looking at all the decorations. A house that's been drawing attention in Terrell Hills has a story behind it...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
KWTX
CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
San Antonio community helping those without shelter in this cold weather
SAN ANTONIO — It has been difficult for those unsheltered in San Antonio with freezing temperatures, but the people who serve the homeless have really turned on the afterburners of care. At the Catholic Worker House on Nolan Street just east of downtown, they've spent time trying to help...
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
KENS 5
List: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As we approach 2023, you might be asking, "Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?" Don't worry, we've got you covered. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management shared four centers that people can use to recycle their real trees throughout the month of January.
Community members chip in to get man new accordion for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — Zack Novak has played the accordion since he was 10, and hasn't let autism stop him from performing or even recording his own CD. His instrument was getting old, so the community surprised him with a new one. His abilities eventually caught the eye of fellow accordionist, and now friend, Edwin Davidson.
