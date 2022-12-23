Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
Finally! Much Needed Store Opening in Downtown Albany ‘Grocery Desert’
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert and the day has finally come.
WNYT
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
SOLD! $3.2 Mil Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim & Outdoor Oasis
This modern mansion in Wilton was on the market for $3.5 Mil for 5 months before it sold for $3.2 Mil making it the most-expensive home sale in Saratoga County to date. Take a look at this amazing mansion. SOLD! $3.2 Mil Modern Wilton Mansion w/Lap Pool, Golf Sim &...
Hoosick Falls Country Club fire under investigation
Hoosick Falls Police are investigating a structure fire that took place at the Hoosick Falls Country Club around midnight on December 23. When officers got to the club at 73 Richmond Avenue, they found heavy fire on the north side of the building.
glensfallschronicle.com
Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home
Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor. “We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they...
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
Rent This Capital Region Airbnb With Huge Indoor Heated Pool
How does that Billy Joel song go? "Some folks like to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood. Hop a flight to Miami Beach or to Hollywood. I'm taking a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line. I'm in a New York State of mind". Sometimes the best getaway is right here at home, New York State.
New York Forest Rangers Rescue Hikers from Saratoga and Ballston Lake
If you are planning to do some hiking in New York State this winter the best advice I can offer is, BE PREPARED! So many experienced and inexperienced hikers underestimate the trails, conditions, peaks and valleys and end up stranded, needing help. Those are the lucky ones as some never make it back to their vehicles.
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
Saratoga Springs Is Forcing Bars To Push State For 2am Close
A controversial new measure is the latest in Saratoga Springs City Council’s increasingly wild swings at stomping out late-night violence in Spa City. On Tuesday, the City Council voted 3-2 to force businesses to push the NY State Liquor Authority for a new 2am bar closing time, whether the business supports it or not.
NEWS10 ABC
Chilly temps and strong winds devastate parts of the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the massive winter storm continues to pummel our region with dangerous conditions, many areas are experiencing flooding, icy surfaces, and power outages. Down near the Capitol, the streets are bare, and the air is cold. The added wind is enough to pierce through...
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
Oh Look! Venezuelan Restaurant Opens New Location in Troy
When Oh Corn! Arepas and More closed its Halfmoon location suddenly in October 2021 after five years, customers weren't sure where the Venezuelan restaurant would reopen. Then in June 2022, they finally announced they would be opening a bigger restaurant in Troy. The address is 429 River Street. Brown's Brewing Company is right down the street. The building used to house The River Street Cafe. It had been there for thirty-two years but closed in 2018.
mynbc5.com
Falling tree kills woman during winter storm
CASTLETON, Vt. — A woman has died after a tree fell on her Friday morning during a winter storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton. The chief said the woman was trying to get back inside when the tree fell.
Get the Saratoga Version of ‘Clue’ Board Game For the Holidays
If you love the board game Clue or any murder mystery, you have to pick this up this holiday season. It was created by the Saratoga Springs History Museum and benefits the organization. It's a fun game and a history lesson to boot. Murder in the Canfield Casino: The Saratoga...
mylittlefalls.com
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons 2006 – 2022
Zachary Gavin Michael Simons, 16, of Dolgeville, New York passed away unexpectedly, early Monday morning, December 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 25, 2006 in Gloversville, New York and was the son of Michael Simons and Crystal (Watson) Squires. Zachary was currently an 11 th grader enrolled in homeschooling.
Is Shen Growing? Clifton Park School Eyes $20M Building on 11 Acres!
The largest school in the area and one of the biggest in New York State may be growing!. “This donation is a game changer,” says Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solving many current issues and providing capacity for years to come.” -Shenendehowa Central School District.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0