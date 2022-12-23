When Oh Corn! Arepas and More closed its Halfmoon location suddenly in October 2021 after five years, customers weren't sure where the Venezuelan restaurant would reopen. Then in June 2022, they finally announced they would be opening a bigger restaurant in Troy. The address is 429 River Street. Brown's Brewing Company is right down the street. The building used to house The River Street Cafe. It had been there for thirty-two years but closed in 2018.

TROY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO