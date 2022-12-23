ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Just for Kids Launches Sneaker Drive Fundraiser

By Lootpress News Staff
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center is holding a sneaker drive fundraiser for the month of January to raise money for the center.

Just for Kids will earn funds based on the total number of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. Those funds will benefit the child advocacy center and the children that they serve. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used, and new sneakers.

Sneakers can be dropped off in 21 locations throughout Raleigh and Fayette County. They include: Carl Larson Cancer Center, Hospice of Southern WV, Tim Cyrus State Farm, Trent Insurance Services, Balanced Life Studio, Weathered Ground Brewery, Erma Bryd Center, Shady Spring Library, On Point Health & Wellness, FMRS Health Systems, YMCA of Southern WV, The Raleigh Center, Arsenal Training Center, Kenzie’s Kakes, Daniel’s Vineyard, Glade Springs, Activated Body Studio, New River Bikes, Magnolia Ladies Boutique, Aurora Coffee & More, and The Take Out.

GotSneakers has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets! The sneaker recycling program helps keeps sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations like Just for Kids raise much needed funds. The program is truly a win – win! Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting their website at www.gotsneakers.com.

“We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” said Destiny Thompson

“We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away, especially after the holidays. By doing so, we raise money for the center and help the environment. It’s a win for everyone!”

Just for Kids’ goal is to create a safe community for children and families by preventing and responding to child abuse through teamwork, collaboration, and service. All of our services are free to the families we serve. They include advocacy, counseling and outreach in the community. For more information find us on the web at jfkwv.com or call our office at 304-255-4834.

BECKLEY, WV
