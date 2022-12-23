Don’t put others at risk this Christmas if you have flu symptoms, UK health experts urge

A crowded street in Edinburgh. Public health experts are urging those with flu-like symptoms not to mingle with others and to stay home.

While the draw of festive parties and family gatherings may be strong, experts have reiterated calls for people who feel unwell with flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

Hospital admissions for flu are continuing to rise, according to data for England from the UK Health Security Agency, with the highest levels seen in people 85 years old and over and children under the age of five.

The overall weekly hospital admission rate for influenza increased to 8.27 per 100,000 in the week beginning 12 December, from 6.80 per 100,000 the previous week, with the highest rate of hospital admissions observed in the north-east.

“Emergency department attendances for influenza-like illness continue to increase nationally, for all age groups and regions,” the latest UKHSA report notes.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the director of public health programmes at UKHSA called on people to avoid mixing if unwell. “Both Covid and flu can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities, and so it is also important to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell in order to help stop infections spreading over the Christmas and new year period,” she said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme on Friday, Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said a lot of hospitals, including his own, were under pressure. “I’m looking at the figures particularly for the north-west, where I work, and we are seeing flu hard and very early,” he said.

Semple said the UKHSA advice was correct. “If you have got symptoms – runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache and you feel flu-like – then please do stay at home,” he said. “You don’t know if the person sitting next to you or in the shop might have an underlying cancer or other susceptibility.”

Semple said other precautions to consider included wearing face masks in crowded places where the ventilation was poor. “But the basics are really important too – catch coughs and sneezes in disposable tissues and wash your hands when you come home,” he added. “Don’t be touching things in public and then eating: because again that gets your hands on to your face.”

Semple also dismissed debates about “immunity debt” that suggest Covid lockdowns have resulted in people having weaker immune systems.

“Simply the fact that you haven’t been exposed to flu for two years, means that if it’s circulating, then you will catch it later,” he said. “It’s not because you’ve somehow weakened your immune system. If you caught it two years ago, you were going to have a severe flu two years ago as well.”

Semple said vaccination was crucial to prevent diseases such as flu, but said an erosion of confidence in vaccination might be behind lower uptake in more deprived areas, including in children and pregnant women.

“I think it’s understandable if you accept that there’s a degree of fatigue amongst the population in general and there’s been a huge amount of misinformation which really needs to be tackled head on,” he said. “And I think that’s something where there’s room for improvement.”