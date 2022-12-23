ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Don’t put others at risk this Christmas if you have flu symptoms, UK health experts urge

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pM484_0jsV981o00
A crowded street in Edinburgh. Public health experts are urging those with flu-like symptoms not to mingle with others and to stay home.

While the draw of festive parties and family gatherings may be strong, experts have reiterated calls for people who feel unwell with flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

Hospital admissions for flu are continuing to rise, according to data for England from the UK Health Security Agency, with the highest levels seen in people 85 years old and over and children under the age of five.

The overall weekly hospital admission rate for influenza increased to 8.27 per 100,000 in the week beginning 12 December, from 6.80 per 100,000 the previous week, with the highest rate of hospital admissions observed in the north-east.

“Emergency department attendances for influenza-like illness continue to increase nationally, for all age groups and regions,” the latest UKHSA report notes.

Dr Mary Ramsay, the director of public health programmes at UKHSA called on people to avoid mixing if unwell. “Both Covid and flu can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities, and so it is also important to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell in order to help stop infections spreading over the Christmas and new year period,” she said.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme on Friday, Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said a lot of hospitals, including his own, were under pressure. “I’m looking at the figures particularly for the north-west, where I work, and we are seeing flu hard and very early,” he said.

Semple said the UKHSA advice was correct. “If you have got symptoms – runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache and you feel flu-like – then please do stay at home,” he said. “You don’t know if the person sitting next to you or in the shop might have an underlying cancer or other susceptibility.”

Semple said other precautions to consider included wearing face masks in crowded places where the ventilation was poor. “But the basics are really important too – catch coughs and sneezes in disposable tissues and wash your hands when you come home,” he added. “Don’t be touching things in public and then eating: because again that gets your hands on to your face.”

Semple also dismissed debates about “immunity debt” that suggest Covid lockdowns have resulted in people having weaker immune systems.

“Simply the fact that you haven’t been exposed to flu for two years, means that if it’s circulating, then you will catch it later,” he said. “It’s not because you’ve somehow weakened your immune system. If you caught it two years ago, you were going to have a severe flu two years ago as well.”

Semple said vaccination was crucial to prevent diseases such as flu, but said an erosion of confidence in vaccination might be behind lower uptake in more deprived areas, including in children and pregnant women.

“I think it’s understandable if you accept that there’s a degree of fatigue amongst the population in general and there’s been a huge amount of misinformation which really needs to be tackled head on,” he said. “And I think that’s something where there’s room for improvement.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy