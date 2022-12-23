Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
foxbangor.com
Bangor firefighters talk working on Christmas Day
BANGOR — On Christmas day. Presents are unwrapped, families and loved ones come together to spend time together and creating memories. However, for the C-Crew at Fire One in Bangor, celebrate Christmas a bit differently. Instead, they are out and about stopping fires, responding to medical emergencies and participate in rescue missions.
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
foxbangor.com
Shoppers talk post-Christmas shopping
BANGOR — Typically, the day after Christmas is known for malls and local mom and pop shops getting swamped with people wanting to return gifts they received. While this has been the case in previous years, folks we spoke to this year told us Santa pretty much nailed it.
foxbangor.com
Gouldsboro opens warming center
GOULDSBORO — Due to the widespread power outages caused by Winter Storm Elliott, the town of Gouldsboro has opened its warming center. According to Gouldsboro Emergency Management Director Jackie Johnston, the town opened the center at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The warming center is set to be opened until...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
foxbangor.com
The Lucerne Inn offers discount during outages
DEDHAM — The Lucerne Inn is offering a discounted rate to locals without power. The owners say that for as long as people are without power and need a warm place to stay, the inn will charge around $60 a night instead of its usual rate. The owners say...
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
mainebiz.biz
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
foxbangor.com
Portion of Webb Road in Waterville closed for repair
WATERVILLE — The Maine Department of Transportation is replacing a culvert on the Webb Road in Waterville that washed out in the heavy winds and rain the area received on December 23rd. The project area is approximately 1.7 miles south of the Middle Road intersection. The road will be...
foxbangor.com
Great Cranberry Island’s general store destroyed in fire
GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND– It’s a terrible loss for residents of Great Cranberry Island. The Great Cranberry Island General Store & Seawich Cafe was destroyed by fire overnight despite a big effort to save it. The flames broke out early this morning and left little behind. Volunteers from Cranberry...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
