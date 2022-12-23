Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Train Blocking Several Roads in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department reports that Red River, West Eastland, and Gray St. are all currently blocked by a train. It is unknown how long the roads will be blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route!. The Gallatin Police Department advises people to stay home if they can as the...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning
The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
dicksonpost.com
Ms. Cheap: New Year’s Eve Live Big Bash is Music City at its best – and FREE
New Year’s Eve is always a special time for celebrations all around the world. But if you are lucky enough to live in Middle Tennessee, why spend hundreds of dollars per person to go to some special New Year’s Eve event at a venue or hotel when you could enjoy a high-powered, celebrity-studded night of music and spectacular fireworks in downtown Nashville for free.
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Comments / 0