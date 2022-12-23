ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Train Blocking Several Roads in Gallatin

The Gallatin Police Department reports that Red River, West Eastland, and Gray St. are all currently blocked by a train. It is unknown how long the roads will be blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route!. The Gallatin Police Department advises people to stay home if they can as the...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning

The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: New Year’s Eve Live Big Bash is Music City at its best – and FREE

New Year’s Eve is always a special time for celebrations all around the world. But if you are lucky enough to live in Middle Tennessee, why spend hundreds of dollars per person to go to some special New Year’s Eve event at a venue or hotel when you could enjoy a high-powered, celebrity-studded night of music and spectacular fireworks in downtown Nashville for free.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN

