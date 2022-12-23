Read full article on original website
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
Allen County man dies from hypothermia during Friday's arctic blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Friday's sub-zero temperatures claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was found by his family outside of his home. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the man died of accidental hypothermia and no foul play is suspected. It was the only weather-related death recorded...
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
AREA RETURNING TO NORMAL AFTER COLD, WINDY WEATHER
(Whitewater Valley)--Things were getting back to normal across the Whitewater Valley Tuesday morning after a few days of frigid temperatures and drifting snow. Most travel advisories have been lifted, although many county roads across the area remain snow-packed with residual areas of drifting. During the coldest temperatures, about nine people took shelter in the Richmond city building, which had opened as a warming center. Richmond Power and Light crews were also out in the elements dealing with sporadic power outages. All power had been restored Tuesday morning.
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
Paulding County in Ohio under level 2 road advisory
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers has issued a level 2 road advisory for the county. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and most roadways could be icy. Only people who feel it is necessary to travel should be out on the roadways.
Breezy, warmer Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is a day of change for us. Not to mention, we finally break out of the freezer!. The day starts off with clouds, but they decrease as the day progresses. A gutsy southwest wind helps to usher in some warmth. Afternoon highs soar...
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
Some Parkview locations may be closing or modifying hours due to severe weather
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health may close some locations or change hours and services due to the severe weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments can check the website for updates or call their provider's office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has...
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
State troopers: Weather blamed for 15 separate crashes that forced closure of I-70 in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers responded to over a dozen weather-related crashes on I-70 in Preble County Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I-70 was shut down due to approximately 15 crashes. Only a handful of people were transported to the hospital, none...
