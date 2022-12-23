(Whitewater Valley)--Things were getting back to normal across the Whitewater Valley Tuesday morning after a few days of frigid temperatures and drifting snow. Most travel advisories have been lifted, although many county roads across the area remain snow-packed with residual areas of drifting. During the coldest temperatures, about nine people took shelter in the Richmond city building, which had opened as a warming center. Richmond Power and Light crews were also out in the elements dealing with sporadic power outages. All power had been restored Tuesday morning.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO