ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard

For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
WCVB

White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow

BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
NANTUCKET, MA
WPRI 12 News

Severe weather causing flight disruptions in RI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country.  “My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was […]
FLORIDA STATE
ABC6.com

Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Turnto10.com

Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall

(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.

The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze

Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy