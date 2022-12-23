Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
National Grid restoring power after damaging storm, power restored to more than 140,000 customers
WALTHAM, Mass. — National Grid crews were working Saturday to restore power to residents after a powerful storm swept across Massachusetts, with heavy rains and high winds that toppled trees, took down power lines and damaged poles. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, about 11,000 National Grid customers were without...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
Ways to avoid frozen pipes during cold weather
The cold snap we experienced over the holidays served as a reminder for the winter that if you are not careful, your pipes can freeze.
WCVB
White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow
BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
Severe weather causing flight disruptions in RI
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Travelers at T.F. Green International Airport are still feeling the impacts of severe weather happening in other parts of the country. “My flight got cancelled while I was heading down to Fort Myers to see my grandparents, but it seems every Southwest flight has been cancelled,” said Cole High who was […]
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
Turnto10.com
Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall
(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.
The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
Travelers stranded as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
The impacts of Friday's storm are still being felt at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze
Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
nbcboston.com
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0