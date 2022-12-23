ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Do You Really Need To Budget? Experts Weigh In

By Selena Fragassi
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0bra_0jsV8exU00

Having a budget and sticking to it is a common practice — anyone in a leadership role with a company knows this well, and even the government has a budget to balance. Yet as an individual responsible solely for your or your family’s spending, is a budget really necessary ?

See: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Discover: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

No, say some experts offering their two cents — as long as you are good about saving money and have a surplus each month after prioritizing and paying bills. Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment, told CNBC’s Make It column, “As long as you know how much you need to be saving and you’re saving enough each month, who really cares where the rest of the money goes?”

So, if you pay all your bills on time, and your necessary expenses like rent, utilities and food don’t tend to fluctuate — and you are putting some money aside for retirement and an emergency fund — then it’s really not imperative to analyze what you spend on day-to-day purchases, or even larger ones like a trip or new clothing.

In an interview with CNBC, Kimmie Greene, a money expert with Intuit, says that focusing on how much you’re spending in one area versus another is kind of missing the point. “People can get really hyper-focused on spending … [but] as long as I can save this much per month or quarter or year, it doesn’t really matter how I spend my money. I just have to know that I’m getting to the savings goal that matters for me at this point in my life.”

However, some people do need the structure of a budget to keep to their goals. Some experts suggest 50/30/20 rule, where you allocate 50% towards needs, 30% towards wants and 20% towards paying off debt and then using that amount for building savings once debt is paid off.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, this method, popularized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren , may help people reach their financial goals faster by automating the process. It could also help you see where you might need to advocate for a raise, change jobs or add a side gig as time goes on and your expenses increase.

Of course, plans like 50/20/30 only work for people who have money left over every month after paying their bills. This is a hardship for those who live paycheck to paycheck, with an estimated 63% of Americans falling into this category, according to CNBC. If you don’t have much left over after paying bills, it might be good to prepare a budget to help keep you on track and reveal whether there are areas where you might be able to cut back — perhaps by eliminating unused streaming or food delivery services.

Budgets are not a “one size fits all” solution and can be especially challenging for anyone with inconsistent income and expenses — for example, freelancers who don’t have a set salary paid out on a yearly or even monthly basis.

A budget can be compared to dieting, where people feel restricted and may feel like a failure if they don’t meet their goals, Forbes noted. Being more mindful about your relationship with money is a healthier approach, said Dana Miranda, founder of Healthy Rich, a “budget-free” financial education website.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Explore: 19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt

However, some people stand to benefit by creating a budget for 2023. If you rely on credit cards or are unable to keep up with your bills, a budget can help you get your spending back on track. Or, if you’re planning a big expenditure, such as a new house or car, or you’re planning to retire or send kids to college, budgeting for the expense might be key to reaching your goal by your target date.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Do You Really Need To Budget? Experts Weigh In

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
CNET

Your Social Security Check Is Getting a Big Increase in January. Here's How Much

We're just a few days away from the start of 2023, when retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their benefits: Monthly checks are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time...
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
229K+
Followers
16K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy