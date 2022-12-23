ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments

By Josephine Nesbit
 4 days ago
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits to Florida SNAP accounts on a fixed monthly schedule. Your January 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.

SNAP eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of the household. The Florida ESS determines eligibility based on federal guidelines. In Florida, most households must pass a gross income limit less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Florida residents can apply for SNAP through Access Florida, the ESS self-service portal found here . You can also fill out a paper application that can be mailed, faxed or returned to your local SNAP service center. There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients . If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

There are additional ways to save money using your Florida EBT card . For example, Florida SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums , aquariums and zoos nationwide.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for January 2023:

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are: Benefits available:
00-03 Jan. 1st
04-06 Jan. 2nd
07-10 Jan. 3rd
11-13 Jan. 4th
14-17 Jan. 5th
18-20 Jan. 6th
21-24 Jan. 7th
25-27 Jan. 8th
28-31 Jan. 9th
32-34 Jan. 10th
35-38 Jan. 11th
39-41 Jan. 12th
42-45 Jan. 13th
46-48 Jan. 14th
49-53 Jan. 15th
54-57 Jan. 16th
58-60 Jan. 17th
61-64 Jan. 18th
65-67 Jan. 19th
68-71 Jan. 20th
72-74 Jan. 21st
75-78 Jan. 22nd
79-81 Jan. 23rd
82-85 Jan. 24th
86-88 Jan. 25th
89-92 Jan. 26th
93-95 Jan. 27th
96-99 Jan. 28th

Your Florida EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains and certain retailers. Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home .

Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, including:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, non-food items and hot, ready-to-eat foods.

Florida SNAP recipients can also use their EBT card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card, you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks. Here’s a map with the locations of outlets that are accepting and doubling SNAP and P-EBT benefits.

Comments / 60

Deborah Hicks
3d ago

I am Senior and have work since I was 15 years old now I am 70 and retired too. Everytime they increase our Social Secuity they cut our Food Stamp down a lot. My rent went up so did everything else. They are willing to give them to foreigners, excons anybody else other than it Seniors Citizens. We are the one who put money into SS and we don't get treated us right in the time of need. It is ashamed the what the government does to us. We don't have good housing or food. We are just beginning to get medical care.

Reply
16
Joselyn
4d ago

Stop giving free money to individuals that do not want to work or earn it! Stop pushing out unwanted babies for a check!

Reply(28)
34
My Point of View
3d ago

Oh good. Now our government can give more of our money to themselves by creating another division to reimburse SSA for matching people up with the USDA... which, in turn, raises spending... which, in turn, raises our taxes and inflation... which, in turn, creates a higher cost of living... which, in turn, makes even more people need food stamps. It sure is funny how it always seems like the only ones that end up benefiting from policies the government inacts is the government themselves.

Reply(5)
8
