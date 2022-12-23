ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson benched as Jaguars defeat Jets. Plus, NFL Week 16 predictions, playoff clinching scenarios, fantasy advice.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after the win against the New York Jets. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 16 , which features an NFL-first ... three games on Christmas Day! 🎅🎄🎁

About last night: Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3 -- The Jaguars continued their playoff push with a decisive win over the stumbling Jets, who benched quarterback Zach Wilson in the third quarter .

NFL Week 16: Predictions and odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21izJI_0jsV8cC200
The roaring Lions have been surging toward the postseason. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

NFL news, notes and analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MrdW_0jsV8cC200
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was among the notable players who were not selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy football advice: Keep championship dreams alive!

If you're fortunate enough to have advanced in your league's playoffs, our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 16 lineup needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYMQb_0jsV8cC200
Zay Jones scored three touchdowns in the Jaguars' win over the Cowboys. Corey Perrine, Florida Times-Union

Week 16 NFL schedule

(All times Eastern)

Thursday

Jaguars 19, Jets 3

Saturday

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers , 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams , 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Nickelodeon)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqZ8I_0jsV8cC200
The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 26-17, in Week 6. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Let's talk some football

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Wilson benched as Jaguars defeat Jets. Plus, NFL Week 16 predictions, playoff clinching scenarios, fantasy advice.

