Zach Wilson benched as Jaguars defeat Jets. Plus, NFL Week 16 predictions, playoff clinching scenarios, fantasy advice.
Welcome to Week 16 , which features an NFL-first ... three games on Christmas Day! 🎅🎄🎁
About last night: Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3 -- The Jaguars continued their playoff push with a decisive win over the stumbling Jets, who benched quarterback Zach Wilson in the third quarter .
NFL Week 16: Predictions and odds
- Week 16 picks: USA TODAY Sports' expert panel has predictions for every game this weekend .
- NFL Week 16 betting odds: Which teams, according to Tipico Sportsbook , are favored to win this weekend ?
- Power rankings: See how all 32 teams stack up entering Week 16.
NFL news, notes and analysis
- Pro Bowl snubs: A lot of worthy players earned Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday. Safid Deen points out the other worthy players who did not .
- Five teams that could shake up playoff field: A handful of squads could really bring some fear to a wannabe Super Bowl contender ... if they get into the playoffs.
- Franco Harris' historic play not only thing that was immaculate: Franco Harris' remarkable play is perhaps greatest in NFL history. But as we remember his life , we shouldn't forget just how great a player he was , Mike Freeman writes.
- Starting Nick Foles means the Colts are a joke: If Foles is the answer at quarterback, Gregg Doyel wonders, why did the Colts wait so long?
- Playoff picture: Seven teams have punched their tickets to the postseason.
Fantasy football advice: Keep championship dreams alive!
If you're fortunate enough to have advanced in your league's playoffs, our fantasy football experts are here for your Week 16 lineup needs.
- Fantasy rankings for Week 16: Take a look to see where your players stand in these updated ratings 📈 for this week's games.
- Studs, duds and sleepers: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have to keep their foot on the gas in their quest for the AFC's top playoff seed, which is a good thing . Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has to face what is arguably the NFL's best defense, which is not a good thing .
- Fantasy stock watch: Jaguars WR Zay Jones is emerging as a go-to playmaker 👍. Cowboys WR Michael Gallup might not be an option in Dallas 👎.
Week 16 NFL schedule
(All times Eastern)
Thursday
Saturday
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears , 1 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m. (FOX)
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers , 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers , 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)
Sunday
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins , 1 p.m. (FOX)
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams , 4:30 p.m. (CBS, Nickelodeon)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts , 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Let's talk some football
- NFL Facebook group: Run a post route to The Ruling Off the Field 📲 to engage in friendly debate and conversation with football fans 🏈.
