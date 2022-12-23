Man Totally Falls for Funny 'Starbucks' Prank and It's Just Priceless

He thought a free drink was coming for sure.

Do you love to play jokes on your significant other? If you do, you’ve got to see this prank. TikTok content creator @ notoriousnicole2 shows us the priceless trick she pulled on her man. It’s impossible to hold back the laughter.

If this catches on, the workers at Starbucks will be hearing this a lot.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The poor guy! We hope he was able to laugh at this when he learned the truth. For this hilarious prank, she tells him that the secret menu from Starbucks says that if he sings, “fa la la la latte” while ordering, it’s free! And he bought it; hook, line, and sinker. Hopefully, he has as good a sense a humor as she does. This comical prank must have brought some laughs for the people working at. It would certainly have made our day better.

The audience was highly amused. Viewer @BreanaMcGrory commented, “Showed this to my man, and he said “do you actually get it for free?” Ha! Ok, maybe this is easier than we were thinking. Viewer @KyleHill said, “batman couldn’t make me do this.” Ha! Maybe not. Viewer @Bec added, “Please, the way I’m hollering and going to do this with the guy I’m seeing… tomorrow.” It's a good test to see if the one you’re with has a good sense of humor. Viewer @jos said, “As a barista, I would give him a free drink.” Good to hear, we think he earned one too.

We feel a little bad laughing at his expense. Hopefully, she made it up to him. Or better yet, maybe he settled the score.