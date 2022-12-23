ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Man Who Doesn't Drink Realizes He's Just Consumed Alcohol and His Reaction Is Too Funny

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEcN8_0jsV8Vxp00

Well that was a wake-up call for him.

Do you abstain from alcohol? Have you ever accidentally consumed some without realizing it? TikTok content creator @ thebrandonrobert shares the video of her boyfriend accidentally drinking, that will have you in stitches.

Even if you do drink, this isn’t what you want to guzzle after a workout.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oh my gosh, how funny is this? The poor guy, all he wanted, was an energy drink after the gym. And it's understandable that he wouldn't have noticed the alcohol. If you're not looking for it, sometimes you can't tell. And if you don't live in a place where alcohol is sold freely, it makes perfect sense that he never would have even checked. We'd be curious to know how he felt later that day or if he'll ever drink alcohol again. Thank goodness he made it home safely.

The audience was amused by this mistake. Viewer @eric6six commented, “Bro thought he was drinking an energy drink, lol. Oh, it’ll give ya a boost, alright.” That’s for sure. Viewer @noneofyourbusiness said, “my husband did the same thing, lol, he took it for lunch at work and the guys were like "my dude, that's booze" he had no idea.” Ha! We bet his afternoon went by quickly. Viewer @BadieWest added, “My mom did the same thing… she thought she was drinking tea, but it was a Twisted Tea...She kept saying she was feeling funny.” So this must happen more often than we would suspect.

Next time we’re at the gym, we’ll have to see if anyone else is drinking these while running on the treadmill. Now that we know what’s in that can, at least it won’t be us.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man refuses to switch seats to sit next to girlfriend on flight after holiday from hell

A man refused to swap seats to sit beside his girlfriend on a flight after “she kept complaining” on holiday. The 21-year-old man shared the story on Reddit, asking readers what they thought of his behaviour.In the popular subreddit called “Am I the A**hole (AITA)”, the user titled his post: “AITA for not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with my girlfriend?”Explaining the situation, the American user says he and his girlfriend travelled to Ohio for a few days after finishing their exams. But, during the break, “she starting finding things to complain about,” he said.Using...
OHIO STATE
Akhil A Pillai

Mom who 'can't get a job because of her tattoos' refused entry to pubs as people get scared

A mom who was refused jobs due to her ‘tattoo addiction’ was denied entry to pubs because people get scared. Melissa Sloan, a mom of two, who calls herself a tattoo addict, was refused entry to pubs in her local area because the owners were concerned she would scare away ‘posh’ customers. Before this, she was even denied jobs due to the patterns that decorate her body.
Mary Duncan

"I don't appreciate this joke." Secretary confused, disturbed when man tries to sell organ to school.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard the term, when you hear hoofbeats, think of horses not zebras? It basically means to not assume the worst or most off the wall scenario when something comes up in life. Most of the time it’s best to default to the most simple explanation of things rather than let your imagination run wild - because this can sometimes get you into trouble.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
490
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy