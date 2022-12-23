Man Who Doesn't Drink Realizes He's Just Consumed Alcohol and His Reaction Is Too Funny

Well that was a wake-up call for him.

Do you abstain from alcohol? Have you ever accidentally consumed some without realizing it? TikTok content creator @ thebrandonrobert shares the video of her boyfriend accidentally drinking, that will have you in stitches.

Even if you do drink, this isn’t what you want to guzzle after a workout.

Oh my gosh, how funny is this? The poor guy, all he wanted, was an energy drink after the gym. And it's understandable that he wouldn't have noticed the alcohol. If you're not looking for it, sometimes you can't tell. And if you don't live in a place where alcohol is sold freely, it makes perfect sense that he never would have even checked. We'd be curious to know how he felt later that day or if he'll ever drink alcohol again. Thank goodness he made it home safely.

The audience was amused by this mistake. Viewer @eric6six commented, “Bro thought he was drinking an energy drink, lol. Oh, it’ll give ya a boost, alright.” That’s for sure. Viewer @noneofyourbusiness said, “my husband did the same thing, lol, he took it for lunch at work and the guys were like "my dude, that's booze" he had no idea.” Ha! We bet his afternoon went by quickly. Viewer @BadieWest added, “My mom did the same thing… she thought she was drinking tea, but it was a Twisted Tea...She kept saying she was feeling funny.” So this must happen more often than we would suspect.

Next time we’re at the gym, we’ll have to see if anyone else is drinking these while running on the treadmill. Now that we know what’s in that can, at least it won’t be us.