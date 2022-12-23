Read full article on original website
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
WYFF4.com
Thousands in South Carolina win lottery money with lucky combination
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Christmas Day, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players celebrated when lucky number 7s were drawn. 12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7 in the Sunday evening drawing. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, Pick...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
statehousereport.com
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing
Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
thedanielislandnews.com
Give wisely to charities this holiday season; consider ‘Angels’ of 2022
Each year South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces the Angels organizations honored for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina. The Angels of 2022 recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed at the end of this article. The...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lawmaker files bill to ban 'Carolina Squat' vehicle modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A representative in the South Carolina State House has pre-filed a bill aiming to outlaw a popular vehicle modification in the Carolinas commonly referred to as the "Carolina Squat." Rep. Mike Burns (R- Greenville) pre-filed the legislation on Dec. 8 ahead of the 2023 Legislative...
coladaily.com
Experts work to raise awareness of Type 2 diabetes risks
In 2021, South Carolina had the 8th highest percentage of the adult population with diabetes in the United States. That’s more than 561,000 adults. Even more alarming, more than 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are estimated to have prediabetes. Without treatment, prediabetes is likely to develop into...
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
counton2.com
Dunleavy’s Pub hosting 20th annual Polar Plunge
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is inviting the Lowcountry to start 2023 with a splash at their 20th annual polar plunge. The pub will open at 9:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the pre-plunge party starting around 11:00 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., the group...
travelyouman.com
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
live5news.com
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
FOX Carolina
Celebrating first day of Kwanzaa
Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
live5news.com
Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell. GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on...
South Carolina's Christmas Wishlist
During the holiday season, it's important to be thankful for gifts while also hoping for the future. South Carolina has several wishes they hope to be granted soon.
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
