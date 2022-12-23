ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update

In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. receives $1M to help 988 call center staffing

Staff reports | The S.C. Department of Mental Health (DMH) said the state has received a one-time $1 million grant to help prevent suicides through the state’s 988 phone number. The money comes from a $130 million national program by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to “enhance 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.”
Give wisely to charities this holiday season; consider ‘Angels’ of 2022

Each year South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces the Angels organizations honored for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina. The Angels of 2022 recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed at the end of this article. The...
Experts work to raise awareness of Type 2 diabetes risks

In 2021, South Carolina had the 8th highest percentage of the adult population with diabetes in the United States. That’s more than 561,000 adults. Even more alarming, more than 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are estimated to have prediabetes. Without treatment, prediabetes is likely to develop into...
Dunleavy’s Pub hosting 20th annual Polar Plunge

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunleavy’s Pub is inviting the Lowcountry to start 2023 with a splash at their 20th annual polar plunge. The pub will open at 9:00 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the pre-plunge party starting around 11:00 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., the group...
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
Celebrating first day of Kwanzaa

Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Cold weather causing pipe problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
Average SC gas prices drop nearly 5 cents over Christmas week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State revealed a 4.7-cent drop in prices during the week leading up to Christmas, marking the seventh straight week that prices fell. GasBuddy surveys more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina each week for its report on...
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
