Community resource, The Smart Box, may be forced to close
FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A community resource center in Allendale County may be forced to close its doors — if the sale of its building goes through. “I was kind of concerned about it at first,” The Smart Box Executive Director Phyllis Smart told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I was not going […]
Church on Savannah’s southside providing a place to stay during cold holiday weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When people without a home walk through the doors at St. George’s Episcopal Church this holiday weekend, they’ll be greeted with several items to keep them warm in below freezing temperatures. Father David Lemburg says providing a warm place to stay and hot meals...
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice
The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
Ogeechee River home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
Bulloch County and Statesboro Fire departments responded to a Christmas Eve house fire at Go-Bar Landing on the Ogeechee River. Bulloch County 911 dispatched firefighters at 12:27 PM on Saturday, December 24. When the first firefighters arrived on the scene they reported the heavy smoke and flames coming from the...
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
Savannah Humane Society has a silent night foster program for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some sheltered dogs and cats will be celebrating the holiday season with local families. The Savannah Humane Society is having their annual Silent Night foster program for the holidays, giving their pets a chance to get out of the shelter for a few days and into loving home while they wait […]
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
32-year-old man killed in New Ellenton stabbing
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
