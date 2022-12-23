Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022
Between our print magazine and our website, Hour Detroit covers a lot of metro Detroit happenings — and now that 2022 is coming to an end, we looked back at some of our content and measured how it resonated with our readers. From community development news and our Best of Detroit lists to entertainment and food […] The post Top 15 ‘Hour Detroit’ Articles in 2022 appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Dumpling deliveries during pandemic lead to Ypsilanti's newest restaurant, Basil Babe
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A way to see friends and family and get creative during the pandemic morphed into something unexpected. Haluthai "Thai" Inhmathong grew up around food and spent much of her time at her parent's restaurant. "I was born and raised in their kitchen," she said, noting...
michiganchronicle.com
Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud
Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather
Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink, and DIA closed. However, the show goes on at the FOX Theater.
metroparent.com
Best Hot Chocolate You Can Only Find in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
On a winter day in Michigan, those at-home Swiss Miss packets just won’t do when you’re jonesing for a cup of hot chocolate to awaken your senses. Whether the warm drink is boozy, simple or over-the-top, we’ve found the best places for hot chocolate that you can only get in Southeast Michigan.
A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect
Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
fox2detroit.com
Barnes & Noble offering 50% hardcover books
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Get yourself a late Christmas present from Barnes & Noble. The bookstore chain is again hosting its hardcover book sale. All hardcovers are 50% in-store through Tuesday, with some titles also on sale online. There are also deals on toys, games, vinyl, journals, and more. Find...
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
Meals on Wheels serves Christmas dinner to 5000 seniors across metro Detroit
Early Sunday morning, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging kicked off its annual Holiday Meals on Wheels program, with hundreds of volunteers packing and distributing meals to seniors across metro Detroit
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
luxury-houses.net
Feeling of Vacationing in Bloomfield Hills, MI in Your Own $3.09M House Surrounded by Mature Landscaping
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home provides breathtaking outdoor living space and perfect indoor room for large family gatherings and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 950 Waddington Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,300 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Ayoub – ByOwner.com (800-296-9637) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
Meet a local family of 3 who share the same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds
Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.
How Detroit got the world’s largest Kwanzaa kinara
The new holiday tradition came together thanks to ‘the best of the professionals in Black Detroit,’ says Gregory McKenzie of Alkebu-lan Village, Inc.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
Detroit Library doubles as warming center to help people deal with frigid temperatures
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.
michiganchronicle.com
More Than 10K Toys, Bicycles Donated to Families in Need
DETROIT — Thanks to a generous contribution from Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, more than 10,000 toys, bicycles and tablets will be distributed to families in Detroit, Flint and surrounding neighborhoods this holiday season. U.S. Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will host a special gift event for families and children in Detroit on December 13 while Voices for Children will be coordinating a similar event in Flint on December 15. Mr. Gores is also supporting The Salvation Army Downriver Corps with an additional $25,000 donation.
michiganchronicle.com
How to Mentally Navigate Being Home for the Holidays
For some, the holidays are a time of making memories, spending time with family and having fun – all in the name of Christmastime. For others, it’s also a season that can be the most triggering psychologically. While many people are decking the halls with boughs of holly,...
Comments / 0