Aiken County Coroner’s Office identifies victim in stabbing investigation
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigation fire death of Wagener man
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man. According to authorities, fire crews responded to a house fire at around 1:21 A.M. Monday morning on Wagener Road in Wagener. Authorities say there was a report of a person who was still inside the residence. […]
wtoc.com
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
WRDW-TV
32-year-old man killed in New Ellenton stabbing
WSAV-TV
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd
GSP: Wanted man killed in crash after police pursuit off Ogeechee Rd
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Georgia State Patrol(GSP) is investigating a fatal accident that temporarily shut down traffic on Monday night on Ogeechee Road at Elk Avenue. According to GSP, at 7:18 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a black Kawasaki motorcycle for speeding while traveling north on GA 25 just before Burton Road. The […]
wtoc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
WJCL
UPDATE: State Troopers say fatal motorcycle crash driver wanted for multiple crimes
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. man loses home to storm damage, cannot qualify for federal assistance
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The clean-up continues after Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry as a Category 1 storm in late September. But some who have suffered damage to their homes, have fallen through the cracks. Jeffrey Mikell, a homeowner in the Stratton Capers neighborhood, was told he didn’t qualify...
25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
WJCL
Road closure alert: Northbound Abercorn Street at DeRenne Avenue closed for emergency tree removal
The city of Savannah is issuing a new traffic alert today. Northbound Abercorn Street is closed between DeRenne Avenue and Brandywine Road for an emergency tree removal. A Savannah Police Officer at the scene says a dead pine tree is severely leaning against another tree, threatening to fall directly across the entirety of Abercorn Street.
live5news.com
Bond denied for 21-year-old man accused of racially motivated robberies
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man deputies say is responsible for a string of armed burglaries that specifically targeted Hispanic families was denied bond for several charges Friday afternoon. A Dorchester County judge denied bond for 21-year-old Elleyon White’s four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery or...
Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
WJCL
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
WJBF.com
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
