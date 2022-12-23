ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

wtoc.com

2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

32-year-old man killed in New Ellenton stabbing

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old Aiken man. At 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the New Ellenton Police Department and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. Upon...
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd

Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee …. Police investigating accident with injuries off Ogeechee Rd. 75-year-old Bryan Co. man rescues wife from home …. The only thing fiercer than the flames that burned Jody Price's home to the ground is the love he has for his wife. Local non-profit...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

25-year-old inmate in Effingham County Jail dies

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 25-year-old inmate in the Effingham County Jail died Thursday morning. Nathaniel Rought died of natural causes around 9:45 that morning, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO). Police say there’s no evidence of foul play. ECSO continues to investigate the death. No further details were released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Bond denied for 21-year-old man accused of racially motivated robberies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man deputies say is responsible for a string of armed burglaries that specifically targeted Hispanic families was denied bond for several charges Friday afternoon. A Dorchester County judge denied bond for 21-year-old Elleyon White’s four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of robbery or...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day

POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
POOLER, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WAYNESBORO, GA
live5news.com

Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

