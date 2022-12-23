ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Four National Parks Unifying Under One Annual Parks Pass

There are literally dozens of national parks that you can visit in our western states. With world-renowned attractions at Yosemite, Sequoia and Joshua Tree, it’s easy to forget about those lesser-known but equally as beautiful and exciting national parks in California and Oregon. That’s why Lassen Volcanic, Lava Beds, Whiskeytown and Crater Lake NPS sites have banded together to create one annual parks pass that will hopefully bring more visitors to their gates.
OREGON STATE
DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …

Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
7 Amazing Wildlife Experiences Not To Miss Along The California Coast

The communities and coastlines between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, are less populated than the larger urban areas, which creates amazing opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife living and thriving in the mountainous and coastal ecosystems. Some, like the free-range zebras or the Catalina Island bison, were brought to the area while others, like the sea otters, Northern elephant seals, and Tule elk, are native.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four National Parks Are Combining Under a Single Park Pass in Oregon and California

Four National Parks: In 2023, for the first time, a single annual pass will provide access to four distinct national park locations: three in far northern California and a fourth in southern Oregon. Crater Lake National Park, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Lava Beds National Monument are the four parks involved (southern Oregon). Passes purchased in one location will be valid for use in the other beginning January 1. They want to provide a single, all-park pass in 2024.
OREGON STATE
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra

OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Midweek, A Storm Loaded With Rain Will Hit The West Coast!

As we approach the middle of the work week, AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on a storm that will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the West Coast of the United States. And this is just the beginning of what looks like a stormy end to 2022, with effects ranging from flooding to high winds to major travel disruptions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations

On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
OAKLAND, CA
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles

Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
THE LATEST ON THE STORMS: TIMING, AMOUNTS, NORTH BAY IMPACTS.

The biggest storms of the year are about to reach California, and will arrive across the North Bay late Monday afternoon. The impacts will be large, including local flooding of streets and small streams, traffic tie-ups, and possible wind damage. Rain will continue off and on through the coming weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mojave Desert Land Trust secures protection of 6,901 acres

Joshua Tree, California – In good conservation news for the California desert, the Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) permanently protected an additional 6,901 acres of the region in 2022. MDLT’s significant land protections of the year included 232 acres in Death Valley National Park, a 640-acre property in Mojave Trails National Monument, and 1,440 acres in the Caliente Creek watershed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley

High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE

