California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
Four National Parks Unifying Under One Annual Parks Pass
There are literally dozens of national parks that you can visit in our western states. With world-renowned attractions at Yosemite, Sequoia and Joshua Tree, it’s easy to forget about those lesser-known but equally as beautiful and exciting national parks in California and Oregon. That’s why Lassen Volcanic, Lava Beds, Whiskeytown and Crater Lake NPS sites have banded together to create one annual parks pass that will hopefully bring more visitors to their gates.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …
Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
California could tear its circular economy if metal recycling is deemed hazardous waste
Any effort to regulate scrap metal facilities as hazardous waste treatment facilities threatens an important sector of California's circular economy and hinder key environmental goals.
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
spectrumnews1.com
Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed California salmon numbers but there is hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For years, the short grain rice grown on the fields managed by Jon Munger has been used to create delicious sushi around the country. Jon Munger's fields are growing important food as delicious as sushi is too many humans, but his farm food is for salmon.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Wildlife Experiences Not To Miss Along The California Coast
The communities and coastlines between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, are less populated than the larger urban areas, which creates amazing opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife living and thriving in the mountainous and coastal ecosystems. Some, like the free-range zebras or the Catalina Island bison, were brought to the area while others, like the sea otters, Northern elephant seals, and Tule elk, are native.
What you need to know about building a tiny house in California?
Building a tiny house in California can be a rewarding and exciting experience, but it's important to carefully consider all the factors involved before starting the process. In this article, we'll go over the steps involved in building a tiny house in California, as well as some of the challenges and benefits of living in a tiny house in the state.
focushillsboro.com
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
trendingwork.com
Midweek, A Storm Loaded With Rain Will Hit The West Coast!
As we approach the middle of the work week, AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on a storm that will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the West Coast of the United States. And this is just the beginning of what looks like a stormy end to 2022, with effects ranging from flooding to high winds to major travel disruptions.
Silicon Valley
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations
On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in a decade, though experts heed caution
White Christmas is not enough to sustain what makes up one-third of California's annual water supply. State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped...
Sierra Sun
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
newsofthenorthbay.com
THE LATEST ON THE STORMS: TIMING, AMOUNTS, NORTH BAY IMPACTS.
The biggest storms of the year are about to reach California, and will arrive across the North Bay late Monday afternoon. The impacts will be large, including local flooding of streets and small streams, traffic tie-ups, and possible wind damage. Rain will continue off and on through the coming weekend.
newsmirror.net
Mojave Desert Land Trust secures protection of 6,901 acres
Joshua Tree, California – In good conservation news for the California desert, the Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) permanently protected an additional 6,901 acres of the region in 2022. MDLT’s significant land protections of the year included 232 acres in Death Valley National Park, a 640-acre property in Mojave Trails National Monument, and 1,440 acres in the Caliente Creek watershed.
KQED
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley
High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
