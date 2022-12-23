ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist

Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School

ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director

NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Christmas Carjacking in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland

WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters

FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84

SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $500,000 For Advocates Community Behavioral Health Center in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $500,000 for Advocates for its new Community Behavioral Health Center on Route 9 in Framingham. The $500,000 is included in the $1.7 trillion bill that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed. The Omnibus spending bill now heads to President Joseph Biden for him to sign.
Doris Marie Carver, 91

HOPKINTON – Doris Marie Carver, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 23, 2022. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Aldina (Silva) and Charles Pitty. Doris was born in 1931 and was raised in South Boston,...
Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89

FRAMINGHAM – Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89, lifelong resident of Framingham passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully after a private battle with cancer and other complications. Ellie was a devoted mother to her sons, Wesley and Matthew Davies. She was one of eight children born to Nicola and Teresa...
