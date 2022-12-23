Read full article on original website
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Goin Makes Honors List at Pomfret School
ASHLAND – Amari Goin of Ashland, from the Class of 2025, was named to the Fall 2022 Honors List at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Amari earned a grade point average of at least 3.330 and received no grade lower than a B. Founded in 1894,...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland
WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
4 Framingham Students Make Boston College High Honor Roll
BOSTON – The following Framingham students have been named to the First Quarter Honor Roll at Boston College High School:. Bruno Da Silveira, High Honors (Class of 2023) Nicolas Noguiera, High Honors (Class of 2023) Nevin Kannalath, High Honors (Class of 2025) Charles Jesman, High Honors (Class of 2026)
Urbanowski Delivers Marketing Presentation To Red Sox Foundation Executives
BOSTON – Zach Urbanowski, a Lasell University student from Marlborough, shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Urbanowski presented “Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program,” a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Urbanowski and fellow students...
Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class Tours Framingham Headquarters
FRAMINGHAM – Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
1 City Hall is open to 7 p.m. today. Framingham High boys ice hockey will battle Marshfield High on the road today at 3:20 p.m. Keefe Technical hockey lost to Ashland yesterday 5-1. 4. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings:. Framingham Traffic Commission meets tonight at 7 in the Ablondi room at...
2022 in Review: Framingham Names Village Hall Ballroom After Late Karen Foran Dempsey
FRAMINGHAM – This past weekend was the second anniversary of the passing of the late Karen Foran Dempsey. In July, on the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, the City of Framingham named the ballroom in Historic Village Hall after the former Disability Commission co-founder. Massachusetts Governor Charlie...
Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, 84
SUDBURY – Mary Louise (Babineau) Thompson, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. She was 84 years old. Mary was born on June 15, 1938 Baileyville, Maine to the late Joseph and Gladys (Burns) Babineau. She was the oldest of 6 children. The family spent her early childhood in Woodland, Maine. Later the family moved to the Portland, Maine area where she met her late husband, John.
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $500,000 For Advocates Community Behavioral Health Center in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $500,000 for Advocates for its new Community Behavioral Health Center on Route 9 in Framingham. The $500,000 is included in the $1.7 trillion bill that the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives passed. The Omnibus spending bill now heads to President Joseph Biden for him to sign.
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found on Wayland Property
WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. It appears the hate speech was directed at the Superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools Omar Easy. Easy, who was hired in 2021, came to Wayland from the Everett Public School district....
UPDATED: 5 Teens Arrested After Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Doris Marie Carver, 91
HOPKINTON – Doris Marie Carver, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 23, 2022. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Aldina (Silva) and Charles Pitty. Doris was born in 1931 and was raised in South Boston,...
Natick Police: Bacon Street Closed Due To Christmas Crash
NATICK – Bacon Street in Natick is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The Street is closed between Oak and Marion streets. Police recommend avoiding the area.
Natick High Graduate Sternick Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University
NATICK – Sophie Sternick, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Sternick is a economics major and a graduate of Natick High Schoo. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while...
Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89
FRAMINGHAM – Elena (Zaffino) Davies, 89, lifelong resident of Framingham passed away on December 16, 2022, peacefully after a private battle with cancer and other complications. Ellie was a devoted mother to her sons, Wesley and Matthew Davies. She was one of eight children born to Nicola and Teresa...
