ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Fans commend J.J. Watt upon retirement announcement

On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son. It’s safe to say fans are melancholic hearing about Watt’s plan to step away from the league:...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Sports

How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game

Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy

The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse

It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had no interest in being the team’s interim head coach, but that doesn’t appear to have impacted his chance to be a candidate for the full-time position. At a press conference on Tuesday, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team hopes...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns

Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy