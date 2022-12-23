Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
NBC Sports
J.J. Watt announces retirement, says Sunday was “My last ever NFL home game”
J.J. Watt is calling it a career. Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote....
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
Fans commend J.J. Watt upon retirement announcement
On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son. It’s safe to say fans are melancholic hearing about Watt’s plan to step away from the league:...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: 7-8 is not what we want, but we’re in a championship game next week
The Buccaneers’ win on Sunday night wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady tried to put a positive spin on it afterward. Brady noted that the Bucs are now just one win away from winning the NFC South: If the Bucs win next week’s game against the Panthers, they win their division.
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
NBC Sports
Derwin James in concussion protocol after hit that led to his ejection
Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s win over the Colts for a hit to the head of wide receiver Ashton Dulin, but he wouldn’t have returned even if officials hadn’t disqualified him from the proceedings. Head coach Brandon Staley said after the 20-3 win...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke and throws TD pass, Commanders trail 49ers 30-20
Carson Wentz is back behind center. After a pair of Taylor Heinicke turnovers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera has benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz. Per JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Heinicke was “visibly pissed” after talking with Rivera on the...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson...
NBC Sports
Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
NBC Sports
Jeff Saturday: Nick Foles will remain Colts’ starting quarterback
Nick Foles did not play well in his first start for the Colts on Monday night, but he won’t be benched. Colts coach Jeff Saturday confirmed today that Foles will be the Colts’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Giants. The Colts have played musical chairs...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
NBC Sports
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
NBC Sports
Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day. Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh on playoff berth impacting Lamar Jackson plan: Players play when they’re healthy
The Ravens and Bengals are divisional rivals, but the Bengals did their fellow AFC North team a solid on Saturday. Cincinnati’s win over the Patriots assured the Ravens of a playoff berth because the Ravens were able to beat the Falcons 17-9 at home. The win came with Tyler Huntley as quarterback because Lamar Jackson was sidelined for the third straight week with a knee injury and head coach John Harbaugh was asked after the game whether sewing up a postseason spot will change the team’s plans for Jackson.
NBC Sports
Derwin James ejected from MNF for vicious hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the second quarter, Colts quarterback Nick Foles floated a pass to Dulin in the flat. Before Dulin could turn upfield, James came flying in and led with his helmet as he delivered a shot to Dulin's head to break up the pass.
NBC Sports
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse
It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to 8-7 – their fourth straight loss – the playoffs are looking less likely. Miami still holds the final AFC wild card spot, though there are four teams lingering one game back (Patriots, Jets, Titans, Steelers).
NBC Sports
Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy
Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had no interest in being the team’s interim head coach, but that doesn’t appear to have impacted his chance to be a candidate for the full-time position. At a press conference on Tuesday, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team hopes...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on players losing the ball in the sun: “The sun was there for both teams”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is proud of the football palace he built in Dallas, and he doesn’t take kindly to suggestions that the ability of the sunlight to get through the glass exterior and get into players’ eyes indoors represents a design flaw. In Sunday’s game, Cowboys receiver...
NBC Sports
Whitner argues 49ers are Purdy's team even if Jimmy G returns
Should Jimmy Garoppolo recover from his broken foot while the 49ers still are in the playoffs, would the veteran quarterback take back the reins from rookie Brock Purdy?. NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner says no way. "Word on the street is Jimmy Garoppolo's about to get out of a...
